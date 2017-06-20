International Yoga Day 2017: Mumbai Police’s witty ‘traffic aasans’ are winning hearts on Twitter

With International Yoga Day just a day away, this initiative by Mumbai Police is ruling Twitter. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) With International Yoga Day just a day away, this initiative by Mumbai Police is ruling Twitter. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

As the third International Yoga day approaches, India and the world is all set to celebrate the occasion with utmost fanfare. Yoga was also declared as the ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ by UNESCO last year and there is no dearth of excitement among fitness enthusiasts for this ancient ritual. And with #YogaDay trending across social media platforms, every organisation has come up with their own ways to pass on their message banking on the trend. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle, known for its wit, too piggybacked on the sentiment and weaved it into a meaningful message for the larger social good.

Mumbai Police launched a special Twitter campaign with the hashtag #TrafficAnushAasan and merged the best of Yoga with traffic safety rules. The law enforcement’s social media campaigns have always been lauded by the Netizens and this too was no exception.

The cops released cartoons to highlight the benefits of doing Yoga and how it may also aid someone in adhering to traffic rules. While one cartoon focused on honking other talked about heated argument in traffic.

Take a look at their cartoons here:

With #YogaDay round the corner, we recommend #TrafficAnushAasan for a healthy driving experience pic.twitter.com/hJrNb3sQ2k — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 20, 2017

This is not the only campaign by the Mumbai cops that is winning hearts right now. In fact, with the heavy rainfall in the city, they came up with witty and punny memes to remind people about safety rules to be followed during monsoon. With #MonsoonRelationshipGoals, they have been sharing awesome relationship and breakup tweets, but with a twist! Yes, here the two people in a relationship are the road and your vehicle.

That’s possibly the most honest breakup line said ever #MonsoonRelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/g25lHtR0DE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 17, 2017

Some clicks in the first time, are for keeps for a lifetime #MonsoonRelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/C97CThgWv6 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 15, 2017

We all need space in life. So do our cars #MonsoonRelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/7bHgpKi2do — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 14, 2017

So, with every new initiative, one thing is for sure they have aced the art of merging two popular trends and passing on meaningful messages.

