International Yoga Day 2017: These hilarious Twitter ‘yoga’ memes will leave you ROFL-ing

Even as people across the world came together to commemorate the third edition of International Yoga Day, closer home it was a rainy start for the day. That, however, did not stop thousands of people who had come together to perform yoga, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the lead. A quick look through social media will show you that there are some who decided to ditch yoga and stay back, because how else will the Internet get to know about ‘yoga memes’! With funny jibes featuring PM Modi and Venkaiah Naidu, the Internet seems to be having a field day on #InternationalYogaDay and why not! ALSO READ | International Yoga Day 2017: From Beer Yoga to Cannabis Yoga, 8 bizarre yoga trends to watch out for
Here are some of the funniest memes doing the rounds of the Internet right now.
When your friend arrives late for the party and your entire group was waiting. #InternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/UhyOJtCfWP
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 21, 2017
Gotta love the dance. #YogaDay2017 pic.twitter.com/sEywkpmAKB
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 21, 2017
Pic 1: Kendriya vidhyalay Yoga group
Pic 2 : Bombay scotish Yoga group
?????? pic.twitter.com/Mv6vmdPoOg
— ~ B ~ (@bhavik4366) June 21, 2017
Ankho mei Teri… Ajab si Arab Si adaayei…. pic.twitter.com/KKTrKpwE7t
— Virat Sharma (@As_seenby_u) June 21, 2017
Left arm over the wicket pic.twitter.com/aVhTuLxjx5
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2017
Hardik Pandya kya maarta hai? pic.twitter.com/W5f2NeWR63
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2017
When you are doing Yoga in a park and a hot girl passes by… pic.twitter.com/zCNVkcIgQS
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 21, 2017
#InternationalYogaDay
Sone Bhi Nahi Dete Sale Subah
Subah kya karwa rhe ??????#YogaDay2017#YogaDaypic.twitter.com/lKQpq8nMcD
— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) June 21, 2017
From giving funny captions to the many moods and many expressions of Modi as he continued to practice yoga, unperturbed by the rains to pitying with Naidu who seemed sleepy and reluctant to Twitterati, there were no holds barred as ‘yoga memes’ were made left, right and centre. PM Modi performed yoga along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 50,000 participants at Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow.
