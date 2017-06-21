Latest News

International Yoga Day 2017: Celebrities and politicians are all asana-ready

From Bollywood celebrities to political leaders everyone is all set to sweat it out for International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day 2017, yoga day, idy 2017, narendra modi, celebrities doing yoga, malaika arora, vijay goel, baba ramdev, toga day photos indian express, yoga day photos This will be the third edition of International Yoga Day.
With International Yoga Day here, people around the world are getting ready to celebrate the day dedicated to health and fitness. As the UN-backed day was first celebrated in 2015, three years down the line it has only grown with more people participating in the event hosted around the world. And with every passing day, the popularity of the ancient fitness ritual is finding new fans around the world. Interestingly, the West has also given some bizarre and weird twists to the oriental workout regimes making it their very own.

While Beer Yoga, Goat Yoga and Cannabis Yoga are a couple of the top yoga trends ruling the Western world, Indians continue to prefer the original version.

Twitter and other social media platforms have been flooded with celebrities and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing photos of performing various asanas.

While Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted how different nations in the world is gearing up for the day, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel flaunted few aasans on Twitter. Syed Akbaruddin also shared pictures of how the United Nations Headquaters has been lit up for the occassion for the first time.

Here’s what many eminent personalities have been sharing for International Yoga Day 2017:

