International Yoga Day 2017: Celebrities and politicians are all asana-ready

With International Yoga Day here, people around the world are getting ready to celebrate the day dedicated to health and fitness. As the UN-backed day was first celebrated in 2015, three years down the line it has only grown with more people participating in the event hosted around the world. And with every passing day, the popularity of the ancient fitness ritual is finding new fans around the world. Interestingly, the West has also given some bizarre and weird twists to the oriental workout regimes making it their very own.

While Beer Yoga, Goat Yoga and Cannabis Yoga are a couple of the top yoga trends ruling the Western world, Indians continue to prefer the original version.

Twitter and other social media platforms have been flooded with celebrities and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing photos of performing various asanas.

While Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted how different nations in the world is gearing up for the day, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel flaunted few aasans on Twitter. Syed Akbaruddin also shared pictures of how the United Nations Headquaters has been lit up for the occassion for the first time.

Yoga lights up @UN.

Here’s a sneak peek of

the iconic UN Headquarters building being lit up like never before for International Day of Yoga pic.twitter.com/8I34egsVqc — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 19, 2017

Earnest & Eager for Yoga.

Yoga masters arrive from India, eager to lead mammoth gathering of earnest yoga enthusiasts @UN this evening. pic.twitter.com/D060zsF6cM — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 20, 2017

Here’s what many eminent personalities have been sharing for International Yoga Day 2017:

#Yoga practice ahead of #YogaDay. 3 days of yoga & 3 days of jogging every week, that’s my mantra for #fitness. What’s yours? Do share! pic.twitter.com/nsXq5M3QuJ — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 20, 2017

Surya Namaskar is one of my favourite asanas. It improves circulation, maintains health & helps one remain disease-free. #YogaDay #Yoga4Life pic.twitter.com/lw2W6XRMYP — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 20, 2017

As a part of the series we’re organising Yoga gatherings in many places across the constituency. Today it was at Shalimar Park in Model Town pic.twitter.com/U1Qz0eZ1XW — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 20, 2017

Today had a #Yoga practice session with wife,son,daughter-in-law, grand daughter and other members ahead of #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/sAfNBsYuHt — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 18, 2017

Heartening to see the world coming under the grip of Yoga. I’m on the way to Sikkim to observe #YogaDay #IDY2017 pic.twitter.com/8pxdsgESUM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 19, 2017

