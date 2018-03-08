Women’s Day: From UP Police to Mumbai Police, these powerful tweets on IWD 2018 hit the right chords

‘Dirt’ lies in the eyes of the beholder, UP Police’s powerful message on International Women’s Day is on point. (Source: UP Police/ Twitter) ‘Dirt’ lies in the eyes of the beholder, UP Police’s powerful message on International Women’s Day is on point. (Source: UP Police/ Twitter)

As the world observes the International Women’s Day, honouring women from all paths of life from breaking taboos to making a difference in the society and fighting for causes they believe in, our city police departments too are marking the event. From underlining their commitment to ensuring safety to women to honouring various important roles played by women, these messages by our law enforcement officers across the country have got thumbs up from Twitterati.

Mumbai Police, known for their quirky and relatable posts on Twitter, posted a filmy referee to make an important point on the eve of Women’s Day. Like their previous posts using hit references from popular films and TV shows like F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Stranger Things, this time, they used an Academy Award-winning song ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen. They underlined, “A NO means NO!” and pledged, “We won’t ‘Let It Go’, if you don’t respect her NO!”

Later the cops also shared a small clip part of their #SheMatters campaign, saluting women who “make Mumbai such a wonderful place” and said, “The women have evolved, time for the rest to upgrade.”

But Mumbai Police is not the only one celebrating women and their achievements. Joining them are Uttar Pradesh Police force. After their powerful Holi message with reference to Lathmar Holi, the UP cops again made an important point, using the popular quote, ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. Highlighting how the problem lies in the bad intentions — niyaat and not what women do or wear, they stressed on what #MenShouldntDo.

Delhi cops were also not left far behind and shared an inspiring clip celebrating women from all shades of life. From homemakers to female cops, who make this world a better place with their relentless service and work.

