All-women crew of INSV Tarini returns; welcomed with heaps of praise on Twitter

The all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini garnered praises from many on Twitter, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to former cricketer Virender Sehwag. (Source: Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter) The all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini garnered praises from many on Twitter, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to former cricketer Virender Sehwag. (Source: Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter)

In a historic feat, the all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini successfully circumnavigated around the globe for eight months and reached Goa. The board naval vessel INSV Tarini stopped four times in the past eight months at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Falkland Islands and Cape Horn — which is often known as the most dangerous ship passage in the world. The officers, who spent 199 days circumventing the globe and 254 days in all, were received by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on their arrival near Panaji. Cut to social media, the officers were welcomed with heartwarming wishes and congratulatory tweets. From veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to former cricketer Virender Sehwag — many took to the micro-blogging site to express their pride and convey their well-wishes to the crew.

Here are some of them.

Indian Air Force Congratulates the Six Courageous Women of the #TeamTarini & #IndianNavy on successfully circumnavigating the Globe (Navika Sagar Parikrama). The task was not easy but the Women Team of Indian Navy accomplished this feat. Well done & Welcome Home.#INSVTarini pic.twitter.com/y51glK83Yd — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2018

Hearty congratulations to the all women crew of #INSVTarini on their successful circumnavigation of the globe. You all have made the nation proud with this historic achievement!💐#WelcomeHomeTarini pic.twitter.com/s2RyvJ3Nu4 — ಯಶವಂತರಾಯಗೌಡ ವಿ. ಪಾಟೀಲ್ (@mlayvpatil) May 22, 2018

Saluting the Super Six

All-women crew of @indiannavy

Historic Sail around the globe 🌏

40,000 km in 8 months#INSVTarini #NavikaSagarParikrama pic.twitter.com/0tN4CWQSWE — Tanmaya Lal (@IndiaDPRNewYork) May 22, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to Indian Navy’s all-women crew of INSV Tarini for completing the Navika Sagar Parikrama, their mission to circumnavigate the globe. Welcome home. The entire Nation is proud of you! #WelcomeHomeTariniINSV #INSVTarini pic.twitter.com/fFCOPpWskV — Devender Yadav (@devenderbadli) May 21, 2018

Congratulations to the all-women @IndianNavy crew for successfully completing a historic circumnavigation of the globe! #INSVTarini #WelcomeHomeTarini pic.twitter.com/qoahLIsN3a — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) May 21, 2018

The Daughters of India return home after successfully circumnavigating d globe on an Indian-built sail boat INSV Tarini.🇮🇳#INSVTarini crew is the 1st Military All women team in d world to successfully complete a circumnavigation.#WelcomeHomeTarini@indiannavy @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/If3hz4OCwL — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) May 21, 2018

Congratulation Champions. Our brave lady naval officers rocking. Over eight months after it set sail from Goa, the all-women crew of the Indian Navy on board the naval vessel #INSVTarini, will return to the state on Monday after the historic circumnavigation of the globe. pic.twitter.com/PwEUd1Q0lh — Ashwani Dubey (@AdvAshwaniDubey) May 21, 2018

A proud moment for us, as the Indian Navy’s first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel #INSV Tarini, rounded the hazardous Cape Horn.

Way to go Girls! #INSVTarini #WomenPower pic.twitter.com/tGEGafk0y8 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@DG_Doordarshan) January 20, 2018

What an inspiring photo. #INSVTarini the Navy women that are circumnavigating the globe. They just crossed Cape Horn, which is still one of the major challenges in yachting. More power to you.. you are an inspiration to all of us..not just to women.. pic.twitter.com/nfEYl9Dq8K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2018

A milestone for @indiannavy as #NavikaSagarParikrama crosses Cape Horn, the roughtest stretch of waters known as the sailor’s graveyard.

Feel the pride as its all women crew hoist the tricolor.

Truly historic! Jai Hind🇮🇳#INSVTarini #CapeHorn#MyIndiaMyPride pic.twitter.com/rYWirakr88 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 19, 2018

T 2813 – CONGRATULATIONS ..!! filled with pride .. the Indian Women’s team circumnavigate the globe !! this is no mean feat .. thank you the daughters of INDIA .. you have made INDIA look the greatest ! SALUTE !🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2ISm6mfo9o — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2018

Congratulations to our all-women team of six Indian naval officers who returned home aboard the Tarini after circumnavigating the globe. We are so proud of you, girls ! pic.twitter.com/vDtqTIjU0X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 22, 2018

Under the project Navika Sagar Parikrama, led by Skipper Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi, the crew members Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, and Patarapalli Swathi and Lt. Aishwarya Boddapati, Payal Gupta and Vijaya Shougrakpam set sail last year to complete 26,100 nautical miles (approximately 42,000 kms on land). According to Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma, they will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23.

