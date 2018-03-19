Instagram India Awards: Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone emerge as winners on the app for 2017

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the “Most Engaged Account” with 19.8 million followers as on March, 2018, the award for “Most Followed Account” with 22.4 million followers went to Deepika Padukone. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the “Most Engaged Account” with 19.8 million followers as on March, 2018, the award for “Most Followed Account” with 22.4 million followers went to Deepika Padukone.

For some, life on social media is incomplete without posting their best photos on Instagram. From young school kids to world leaders, the photo-sharing app has become quite an integral part of people’s daily lives, and it’s not much different from celebrities too. So, announcing the Instagram Awards in India for the first time, Instagram declared its winners for the year 2017. And leading the list are celebrities from the glamour world – cricket and Bollywood – the two spheres Indians love to gush about.

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the “Most Engaged Account” with 19.8 million followers as on March, 2018, the award for “Most Followed Account” with 22.4 million followers went to Deepika Padukone. Global superstar Priyanka Chopra with 22 million followers lost the title just by a whisker. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt with 20.8 million followers finished third in the race among Indian celebrities. Shraddha Kapoor too earned a milestone plaque with 20 million followers.

In a statement, Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone said, “Staying connected with my fans and loved ones is extremely important to me! I value the love, support & connection I share with them and I hope I continue to remain true & authentic!”

With a global community of over 800 monthly active users, the Indian Instagram community is home to some of the most popular entertainment and sports accounts that attract fans nationwide and globally. As celebrities are able to connect directly with their fans and share their most fun, creative, and meaningful moments, the app has become a huge platform for even rising stars. Janhvi Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter, these upcoming stars too have a way of reaching out to their fans through their accounts.

Quite naturally, even before his Bollywood debut Ishaan Khatter won the accolade for India’s “Emerging Account” for growing his fan base on Instagram significantly throughout 2017. Instagram is Khatter’s only official presence on social media. “Instagram is the social media platform I love the most. It’s a non-stop source for inspiration from people and personalities all over the world. I find it especially enjoyable because it’s about connecting through pictures and videos,” he said in a statement.

