Inspired by Jio’s unlimited plan, Gujarat pani puri vendor offers unlimited golgappas for Rs100

If any campaign has two words written on it — free or unlimited, it’s usually a full proof plan for success. Be it tariff for unlimited calls or a price for unlimited food, people just love the proposition. So, after Indians went into a frenzy with Reliance Jio’s unlimited offers, a pani puri vendor in Gujarat too took inspiration and decided to give his customers countless servings.

According to a TOI report, Ravi Jagdamba from Porbandar is a pani puri seller who came up with unlimited pani puri plan for just Rs100. Keeping in mind the kind of obsession and love we have for this street food, his idea was bound to become a hit.

And just like phone tariffs, Jagdamba came up with two schemes to his consumers — one daily and another monthly. While the daily plan per person would make one’s wallet lighter by Rs100, the monthly plan would cost Rs1,000. and not just the plan, he has named his stall Jio too. Well, certainly from one Gujarati businessman to another, these unlimited plans are a sure key to success.

Talking to the Times of India, the street food vendor said that there has been the great reception of his plan and has gained many more customers.

Ever since Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani launched Jio 4G plan and the unlimited offers were known it has inspired Netizens to come up with series of jokes and memes. And now moving beyond the virtual world, it has inspired other businessmen also.

