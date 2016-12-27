Trending News

Twitterati goes crazy captioning this IndiGo, SpiceJet almost-collision face-off photo!

'Runway tere baap ka hai kya?'

indigo spicejet collision, indigo spicejet flight, indigo spicejet plane, indigo spice jet collision today, indigo spicejet indigo, spicejet, delhi airport, delhi airport mishap, delhi airport runway, indigo spicejet flight, indigo spicejet face to face, indian express, indian express trending, indian express funny, indian express viral The most popular caption that has been doing the rounds of the Internet now, compares the two planes to two rich Delhi brats. (Source: MTV/Twitter)

A major collision between two aircraft was averted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on December 27. The aeroplanes belonging to IndiGo and SpiceJet had come face-to-face on the runway earlier during the day. The IndiGo flight that had arrived from Lucknow was slowly moving on the runway, when a SpiceJet flight taking off for Hyderabad came on the same runway leading to what could have been a dangerous collision.

While we can all breathe a sigh of huge relief that no untoward mishap took place, a photo of the two planes coming face-to-face with each other is now making news, but for a different reason. One look at the picture, they’ll just come across exactly as how they should — two planes that avoided colliding with each other. But the ever quirky Netizens decided to get imaginative and began giving such hilarious captions to the picture, that you will struggle to contain your laughter.

The most popular caption that has been doing the rounds of the Internet now, compares the two planes to two rich Delhi brats, who have come across each other and one of whom is asking the other, “Tu jaanta hai mera baap kaun hai?, (do you know who my father is?)” — the standard line many Delhiites have come to be known for saying to cement their stand in a face-off.

Sample some of the tweets here.

