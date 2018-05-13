Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections

Beat the summer heat! Zoo animals get showers, coolers and change in diet

Summer 2018: As times are changing, zoo authorities in India have started sprinkling water on animals at least twice or thrice a day and even changed their diet. See the pictures here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2018 4:28:19 am
indian zoo, animal shower in zoo, change diet zoo animal, Bhopal Van Vihar National park, Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur, Coimbatore, summer heat, how to help animals in summer, indian express Summer heat makes survival difficult — not only for humans, but zoo animals too. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

With the soaring temperatures across all cities in the country, the summer heat seems to have taken a tragic turn. To beat the heat, humans dwell in their comfort zones with air conditioners to cool the environment, but animals aren’t that lucky. As times are changing, zoo authorities in India have also started giving showers to animals at least twice or thrice a day and even changed their diet.

Not just that, Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park has also installed coolers and hay curtains in animal enclosures. “Coolers & hay curtains installed in tiger enclosures at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park to help animals beat the heat, also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free-ranging animals like bears & deer, sprinklers installed and resting places made in the open,” ANI tweeted, and shared pictures of cool showers for the wild creatures.

Van Vihar is not the only one taking care of animals in this vulnerable situation. In Jodhpur, Machiya Safari Park animals are bathed thrice a day and coolers have been installed for them. Healthy diet options have also been introduced to keep their body cool.

Meanwhile, birds are showered frequently so that they stay hydrated and there is no change in their behaviour.

Amid all the cruel acts, isn’t it is good to see the measures zoo authorities are taking? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now