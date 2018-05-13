Beat the summer heat! Zoo animals get showers, coolers and change in diet

Summer heat makes survival difficult — not only for humans, but zoo animals too. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Summer heat makes survival difficult — not only for humans, but zoo animals too. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

With the soaring temperatures across all cities in the country, the summer heat seems to have taken a tragic turn. To beat the heat, humans dwell in their comfort zones with air conditioners to cool the environment, but animals aren’t that lucky. As times are changing, zoo authorities in India have also started giving showers to animals at least twice or thrice a day and even changed their diet.

Not just that, Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park has also installed coolers and hay curtains in animal enclosures. “Coolers & hay curtains installed in tiger enclosures at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park to help animals beat the heat, also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free-ranging animals like bears & deer, sprinklers installed and resting places made in the open,” ANI tweeted, and shared pictures of cool showers for the wild creatures.

Rajasthan: Animals being bathed thrice a day, coolers installed for them at Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur to help them beat the heat. A change in their diet also introduced to keep them healthy during the season. (1.5.2018) pic.twitter.com/xxUKZhsTMh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

Van Vihar is not the only one taking care of animals in this vulnerable situation. In Jodhpur, Machiya Safari Park animals are bathed thrice a day and coolers have been installed for them. Healthy diet options have also been introduced to keep their body cool.

Coimbatore: Special measures being taken by zoo authorities for animals in view of rising mercury. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jSxyOojsay — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, birds are showered frequently so that they stay hydrated and there is no change in their behaviour.

Coolers & hay curtains installed in tiger enclosures at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park to help animals beat the heat, also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free ranging animals like bears & deers, sprinklers installed and resting places made in the open. pic.twitter.com/sqegetdUId — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

Amid all the cruel acts, isn’t it is good to see the measures zoo authorities are taking? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd