Virat Kolhi’s on-field break during match against Sri Lanka becomes a hit Twitter meme

Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Sri Lanka made news for a lot of reasons. While the smog and the pollution at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi, deeply troubled the Sri Lankan players , Indian skipper Virat Kohli took a small break right on the ground - both were enough fodder for people on social media to make jokes and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2017 7:39 pm
india vs sri lanka, virat kohli, virat kohli playing sri lanka in delhi, india vs sri lanka feroz shah kotla, kohli resting sri lanka match, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Virat Kolhi continued his century scoring spree against Sri Lanka and scored a staggering 243 runs. (Source: Twitter)
Team India is currently playing against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi, and largely dominated the second day of the third test with their performance. Apart from the team’s collective performance, there at highlights from the day. While Indian skipper Virat Kolhi continued his century spree and made 243 runs, the smog and pollution in the capital visibly troubled the Sri Lankan players as they were seen wearing masks. This frequently disturbed the pace of the match and several breaks were taken.

In one of these intervals, while it was still deliberated whether the match would be continued or not, Kohli, who had been batting for two days, perhaps decided to take some rest, was seen lying flat on the field. The image of the Indian skipper taking rest on the field did not escape the attention of the people on social media. And within moments, Netizens on Twitter did with it what they do best — make memes and jokes out of it.

While some user superimposed the picture of Anushka Sharma and wrote “Chamatkar – Phillauri is always with Kohli”, another user wrote, “Virat Soli”.  India declared after scoring 536 runs with the loss of seven wickets. At the end of the day, Sri Lanka had scored 131 runs with the loss of three wickets.

This is the picture. 

And this is how people made this into a meme.

