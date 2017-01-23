You want to compare crowds at Trump and Obama’s inauguration? Indian Twitterati comes up with hilarious desi comparisons

Indian Twitterati has just the answer to those comparing the crowds at Trump’s inauguration and that at Obama’s. Indian Twitterati has just the answer to those comparing the crowds at Trump’s inauguration and that at Obama’s.

Ever since Donald Trump took office as the 45th President of the United States on Saturday (January 20), the one recurring point o debate has been the size of crowds — be it the crowd at Trump’s inauguration, or the one at Obama’s 2009 inauguration or the ones at the many women’s march congregations around the world.

If pictures are anything to go by, there is no denying that Trump’s event comes off worst when juxtaposed with the other two, but then his press secretary Sean Spicer had a completely different reading of the situation. According to a report by the CNN, the National Mall held a smaller crowd for Trump’s inauguration as compared to the 1.8 million people who were reportedly present at the 2009 ceremony. Well, as is now the norm on social media, there were countless memes and jibes at Trump and Spicer in the crowd context, but if you think those were it, then you have another think coming.

Not one to miss any opportunity to putting an Indian twist to world affairs, Indian Twitterati’s now begun posting images comparing the crowds at the two inaugurations with desi versions, and the comparisons are hilarious!

Crowd-pullers range from Amity University students (when celebrities visit the campus to promote their films) to crowds outside the ATMs, thanks to PM Modi’s demonetisation policy.

Sample some of the hilarious comparisons here.

Pic 1: Obama

Pic 2: Trump

Pic 3: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/CmPMwTN4km — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 23, 2017

1. Obama (2008)

2. Trump (2017)

3. Modi (2014) pic.twitter.com/8azY5YRAd7 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 23, 2017

