Indian Twitterati are posting photos of desi fidget spinners online and it’s brilliant!

There is a new craze that has taken the American and UK classrooms and then the Internet by storm — it’s the fidget spinner. A spinning toy that was actually created to help develop fine motor skills in autistic children and others with the need for special education. The device is also said to be a stress-buster, which is why new ranges have been introduced in the market for adults to cut down stress at the office. However, like everything else, people have found out other uses of the addictive toy and now it has turned out to be nothing but a menace. In fact, several schools in the UK banned the toy.

And like many things that the West claim to be their invention has been in use in India and other Eastern countries since ages. Remember the company that started selling desi Meshwak as a natural toothbrush and received backlash? Or when an urban furniture brand started selling char-payi as Indian Jute Bench. Well, the list is endless, when suddenly they discover something desi and can’t stop praising it or going crazy over it.

Now, as this new obsession of the fidget spinner is dominating the West, Indians are giving it back with their desi versions. Indian Twitterati have been sharing pictures of Indian fidget spinner that existed way before using the toy was cool. From Sri Krishna’s chakra in Mahabharata to desi dessert, jalebi — Indians have come up with indigenous fidget spinners and its spot on!

Arjun trying to stop Lord Krishna from playing with the fidget spinner. pic.twitter.com/udifNvbVsf — Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) June 6, 2017

*Indian fidget spinner*

When u dont have fidget spinner

Be the fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/4BUTHklP6h — SamSingh (@shubham_o9) May 30, 2017

Fidget spinner? Champions are in Indian kitchens. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/Q50oj3oNjK — indian (@TheSortedChaos) May 30, 2017

Indian Moms’ favourite fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/yneTLucDUi — ★ Veer ★ (@ClawedHumor) May 31, 2017

Indian Fidget Spinner Helping reduce stress since forever With Chutney and Aaloo pic.twitter.com/vWGHMoX48n — Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) May 29, 2017

Finally my Fidget spinner tweet 😌

Presenting…

Desi middle-age Semi-automatic Fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/FttX0nhdUN — Sabie_ (@SabieQ69) May 30, 2017

Indian Fidget Spinner – A Gujarati girl playing Garba. pic.twitter.com/wEmBWxMgCi — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 30, 2017

Sudarshan Chakra – The original Fidget Spinner!

Yet another indigenous Indian invention 😎 pic.twitter.com/eKsl3q7S0Q — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) May 30, 2017

