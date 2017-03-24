Killed in road accident, ITBP jawan saves 6 lives by donating vital organs

A soldier, whether dead or alive, never ceases to inspire! (Source: File Photo) A soldier, whether dead or alive, never ceases to inspire! (Source: File Photo)

While we all know that soldiers put their lives at risk to serve their country and countrymen while alive, one soldier has managed to be of great service to a bunch of people even after his death. Twenty-two-year-old Roshan Kumar saved as many as six lives after a road accident took his life. Kumar, who died days after receiving the news of his first posting with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and therefore couldn’t quite serve the nation, came across as a saviour after breathing his last.

Kumar, a native of Uttarakhand, was hit by a two-wheeler while he was walking in Dwarka, Delhi. The road mishap caused him serious brain injuries leading to his death. But six of his vital organs gave a fresh lease of life to six people. Speaking to Mail Today, Dr AK Rai, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said that Kumar was shifted to that hospital in a very critical condition and chances of his survival were less. However, his family members gave their consent to donate the organs of the deceased as Kumar’s only dream was to serve the nation.

Mail Today quoted Dr Anup Kumar, head of renal transplant department at Safdarjung, as saying, “All potential organs such as eyes, heart, liver, kidneys and intestine were procured, which gave fresh lease of life to six patients. Two people got eyes and one patient at AIIMS received the heart. Two patients got kidneys, one got a liver and the intestines were sent to Medanta hospital”. He, reportedly, also spoke highly of the young soldier’s act, referring it as a ‘message of brotherhood and harmony’, and added that one of Kumar’s kidneys was donated to a Muslim patient at Safdarjung Hospital who was in dire need of a donor.

