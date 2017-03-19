Indian Railways underpays a Ludhiana farmer after seizing his land; court awards the farmer a train

Have you heard of such a compensation before? (Source: File Photo) Have you heard of such a compensation before? (Source: File Photo)

While people do get compensated for various wrongs done to them, the manner in which a farmer has been recently compensated is absolutely baffling. The Ludhiana-based farmer didn’t expect that he would be awarded a train as a compensation to make up for his losses.

Sampuran Singh had been fighting legal battles since 2015 for proper compensation for land that was seized to build a Ludhiana-Chandigarh railway line. Singh, in 2015, had appealed to the court of law that he was underpaid for the piece of plot that was acquired by Indian Railways to build new tracks. Though the court ruled in Singh’s favour, Indian Railways refused to pay him which led him file another plea in January.

However, on March 17, 2017, Singh’s lawyer said that a court of law in the state has given him an express train in place of the 10 million rupees that Indian Railways owed to him. Rakesh Gandhi told AFP,”We were tired of pleading with the railways to clear the pending dues. The court asked us to identify properties for recovering our money”. Moreover, Singh wasn’t merely awarded the train but was also granted ownership of the office of the station master in the city of Ludhiana.

After the court made Singh the owner of the train – a 20-coach express train that runs daily between New Delhi and Amritsar – he and his lawyer straight away took the court’s order to Ludhiana station and awaited the arrival of the train before passing it on to the driver. Although Singh could have stopped the train there itself, he allowed it to go to its destination in order to spare the passengers all kinds of hassles.

Though the Railway officials managed to secure an interim court order that put them back in charge of the train till the case is again heard on Saturday, Gandhi reportedly said, “If they fail to pay the money by Saturday then the court can sanction an auction”.

