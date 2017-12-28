No ‘middle-finger’ emoji on WhatsApp? Here are 6 ‘sanskaari’ emojis instead

In what could be a heartbreaking news for many, an Indian advocate has issued a legal notice to WhatsApp to remove the “middle-finger” emoji within 15 days. Gurmeet Singh said that the gesture was lewd and obscene in addition to being an offence in India. “As per the Indian Penal Code Sections 354 and 509, it is an offence to show obscene, lewd, offensive gestures to women… As per Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, showing of the middle finger is also an offence in Ireland,” he said.
“Showing of middle finder is not only offensive but a highly belligerent, invasive, obscene, lewd gesture,” he mentioned in the notice.
While the case is being considered – or dismissed – we figured it was time for some new emojis to be added to the ever-expanding list that could not only prove to be super-useful, but are also Indian-sanskaar-approved (or so we think!).
These six ‘sanskaari’ emojis could make your WhatsApp game LIT:
Feet-touching emoji
Dekh Behen emoji
Gaumutra emoji
The ‘I am a happy vegetarian’ emoji
No Humour Please emoji
The Bhartiya Naari emoji
