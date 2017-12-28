No ‘middle-finger’ emoji on WhatsApp? Here are 6 ‘sanskaari’ emojis instead

We have some sanskaari emojis up our sleeves in place of the one middle-finger emoji that might just be scraped off WhatsApp soon. (Source: File Photo) We have some sanskaari emojis up our sleeves in place of the one middle-finger emoji that might just be scraped off WhatsApp soon. (Source: File Photo)

In what could be a heartbreaking news for many, an Indian advocate has issued a legal notice to WhatsApp to remove the “middle-finger” emoji within 15 days. Gurmeet Singh said that the gesture was lewd and obscene in addition to being an offence in India. “As per the Indian Penal Code Sections 354 and 509, it is an offence to show obscene, lewd, offensive gestures to women… As per Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, showing of the middle finger is also an offence in Ireland,” he said.

“Showing of middle finder is not only offensive but a highly belligerent, invasive, obscene, lewd gesture,” he mentioned in the notice.

While the case is being considered – or dismissed – we figured it was time for some new emojis to be added to the ever-expanding list that could not only prove to be super-useful, but are also Indian-sanskaar-approved (or so we think!).

These six ‘sanskaari’ emojis could make your WhatsApp game LIT:

Feet-touching emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

Dekh Behen emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

Gaumutra emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

The ‘I am a happy vegetarian’ emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

No Humour Please emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

The Bhartiya Naari emoji

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar/Indian Express)

Have some more suggestions? Tell us in the comments below.

