Indian dentist gets real lucky; extracts the ‘world’s longest tooth’

The news has got a lot of bite. (Source: Thinkstock Images; representational image) The news has got a lot of bite. (Source: Thinkstock Images; representational image) Surprises primarily come in two dimensions. While one of it is unpleasant and can shove us into a state of dejection, the other can instantly get us on cloud nine. Something spectacular was in store for the Vadodara-based dentist, Dr Jaimin Patel, when he decided to conduct a surgical procedure on a young college student. What began as a routine procedure of removing a canine tooth soon turned into a moment that he would cherish all his life – one that could, in all likelihood, earn him a place in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records.

However, Patel, who owns a private clinic at Soma Talav crossroads, didn’t have his ‘aha’ moment right after the surgery. He had to wait till Monday (February 20) only to receive the news that the human tooth that he had extracted measured 3.7cm – 5 mm longer than the current world record of 3.2cm. The previous world record in this domain is held by Ng Lay Choo, who while performing a dental surgery on Loo Hui Jing, extracted a 3.2 cm long tooth. The procedure had taken place on April 6, 2009, and was performed at the Eli Dental Surgery.

Speaking to the Times of India, Patel, who was assisted by Ankita Tandel said, “A normal human teeth has an average length of 20mm. In this case, it was extremely big. My patient Urvil Patel had approached me with a complaint of cosmetic and aesthetic problem. The canine tooth was buccally placed. We performed the surgical extraction under local anaesthesia and the procedure took nearly 30 minutes.” He further added, “So far, I wasn’t aware that this could be world’s longest human tooth. Now, I will be going for registration to ink this extraction in the Guinness World Records.”

