VIDEO: Kohli’s boys take the Mannequin Challenge, and it’s just awesome

After a spectacular year for the Indian Test cricket team, there’s ought to be celebrations in full flurry. With a magnificent 4-0 victory over England in their five-match Test series, and gaining the top position in Test ranking, it needed celebrations in style, and Captain Kohli and team did not disappoint even from the dressing room.

Team India decided to take on the latest Internet craze–Mannequin Challenge, to celebrate their winning feat and nailed it completely.

The video posted online by BCCI on their official website starts with team captain Virat Kohli kissing the Anthony D’Mello trophy and the camera pans to Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav standing together. It moves to Ishant Sharma pointing his finger towards his teammate and then pans to Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, Manish Pandey and star Karun Nair.

The video pans around the entire dressing room and also features the coaches and support staff of the cricket team posing as mannequins in the dressing room in frozen positions.

The video ends with Kohli, coach Anil Kumble and the whole team wishing fans and supporters Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

From ordinary people to famous personalities, the mannequin challenge fever has gripped all and our cricket team seemed to have also been affected it at last. From FLOTUS Michelle Obama to pop star Britney Spears, to even animals everyone has been bitten by the crazy bug!

After demonetisation was announced, a performance group even performed the challenge highlighting the various aspects and impact of the move.

