Tweeple can’t stop captioning this photo of Virat Kohli peeping inside the dressing room

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed after the team lost in the ICC Champions Trophy final match against Pakistan. However, with the India vs West Indies series, fans were eager to see some amazing performances but were sad when match called off due to rain. But time and again Indian Twitterati have proved they are capable of their finding their own happiness. They absolutely believe, “When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade!”

So, while the match was abandoned and players were in a fix as the rain kept returning in Port-of-Spain, Tweeple were busy having a gala time. They spotted a picture of Captain Virat Kohli peeping inside the dressing room, and it was perfect fodder for a caption contest. Trolling is the new trend and Twitter users seem to be the best at it, most of the captions were directed at the Kohli-Kumble rift. The run-out goof up between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya was also not forgotten and so was Kohli’s girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

While some of the captions might be taking a dig at Indian skipper, most of the results are hilarious and have left everyone in splits.

“Jadeja bahar aaja Pandya Kuchh nahi bolega pakka” pic.twitter.com/Smp5mlNtQ1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 23, 2017

“TV band karo Kumble aa raha hai”. pic.twitter.com/2CPrM7ZAS3 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 23, 2017

Uncle wo humari ball aayi thi, please de do 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/eAWv6vXBJ6 — Super Shaktiman (@FakeRainaNephew) June 23, 2017

DHONI bhai DRS lena hai ki nahi ? pic.twitter.com/vQEuSTTDl5 — 007 (@James_Beyond) June 23, 2017

That one friend: “Abbe chal ye lecture boring Hai” pic.twitter.com/fZa7zrFWMX — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) June 23, 2017

Anushka, tum ready hogayi ya fir main akela chala jaaun? pic.twitter.com/i7hcVJeXi0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2017

When you need an urgent motivation. pic.twitter.com/WGqwycuVmo — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 23, 2017

When your team is on field…but Set Max pe Sooryavansham aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/Y67ObA5mYL — Zoombada… (@zoomphatak) June 23, 2017

Media wale chale gye sab aajao bahar pic.twitter.com/YhWhkOf3ZS — Romana Raza (@RomanaRaza) June 23, 2017

जब अन्दर से आवाज़ आए “अरे कुंबले भाई आप यहां !” pic.twitter.com/MsJ8Njh71D — Spyder Mahesh (@Fussy_Ca) June 23, 2017

when panwala is about to close his shop and you ask him for one cigarette. pic.twitter.com/BXT9y4jrtV — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) June 23, 2017

When your neighbors are arguing on street pic.twitter.com/aGFnUx2U5M — Parul (@mailpp) June 23, 2017

Mehman Hai Ke Chale Gaye ?? pic.twitter.com/k5v4MInBvS — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 23, 2017

Virat: mamma plz darwaza khol do na agli baar se pakka badmasi nahin karoonga 😂😂😂😂😂😂#sory #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MFc60nt6La — Viratian🇮🇳 (@PreetamVK18) June 23, 2017

However, this is not the first time Virat Kohli’s picture has become a hit meme. During the India-Bangladesh semi-final match, Twitterati took fancy of his cheeky tongue-out photo and couldn’t stop captioning it. People on the micro-blogging site also exploded with jokes and memes after Anil Kumble resigned as coach for Indian cricket team. All in all, no matter how grave or intense a situation is, Tweeple can add tickle your funny bone with it!

