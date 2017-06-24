Tweeple can’t stop captioning this photo of Virat Kohli peeping inside the dressing room

Latest News

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed after the team lost in the ICC Champions Trophy final match against Pakistan. However, with the India vs West Indies series, fans were eager to see some amazing performances but were sad when match called off due to rain. But time and again Indian Twitterati have proved they are capable of their finding their own happiness. They absolutely believe, “When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade!”

So, while the match was abandoned and players were in a fix as the rain kept returning in Port-of-Spain, Tweeple were busy having a gala time. They spotted a picture of Captain Virat Kohli peeping inside the dressing room, and it was perfect fodder for a caption contest. Trolling is the new trend and Twitter users seem to be the best at it, most of the captions were directed at the Kohli-Kumble rift. The run-out goof up between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya was also not forgotten and so was Kohli’s girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

While some of the captions might be taking a dig at Indian skipper, most of the results are hilarious and have left everyone in splits.

However, this is not the first time Virat Kohli’s picture has become a hit meme. During the India-Bangladesh semi-final match, Twitterati took fancy of his cheeky tongue-out photo and couldn’t stop captioning it. People on the micro-blogging site also exploded with jokes and memes after Anil Kumble resigned as coach for Indian cricket team. All in all, no matter how grave or intense a situation is, Tweeple can add tickle your funny bone with it!

