‘Shame’: Twitterati react to halting of India vs Sri Lanka match due to Delhi smog/pollution

The second day of the third Test match between India and Sri Lanka created a lot of buzz on social media; unfortunately, the reason was not the match itself, but the disruption of play thanks to the unbearable levels of smog and air pollution. Many viewers took to social media to vent their frustration.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 9:40 pm
ind vs sl, ind vs sl 3rd test, delhi pollution, feroz shah kotla smog, delhi smog photos, india vs sri lanka smog pics, dinesh chandimal, virat kohli, cricket images, sports photos, indian express Sri Lankan bowlers started complaining about shortness of breath and some even left the field. This eventually forced the match to be halted for around 20 minutes. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
In a first, international players were seen wearing masks and playing cricket. At Delhi’s Firoz Shah Kotla stadium, where India was playing against Sri Lanka in the third and the final Test, the visiting team complained about breathlessness. Owing to the alarming pollution level in the Capital, the opponents complained of uneasiness, which eventually led to a halting of the match for about 22 minutes in all.

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal particularly struggled with the smog and starting panting, while bowling. A break was called on by the umpire to discuss the health concerns after Gamage started coughing during his bowling bout.

After lengthy and repeated discussions between the team captains and umpires, it was decided that the game should be halted till the players could recover, as it came to a point that the Sri Lankan side ran out of substitute players.

With all the commotion and frustration, Netizens too were irked by the situation. The match and the smog situation soon started trending on social media platforms such as Twitter, thanks to the disruptions. While many took to the micro-blogging site to express their disdain at the sorry state of affairs, others took refuge in sarcasm and humour, sharing hilarious memes and GIFs.

Sample some of the reactions here:

However, there were many who were in no mood for fun and said it was humiliating for the country that a match was stopped due to pollution and it caused the visiting players a lot of trouble.

