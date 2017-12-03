‘Shame’: Twitterati react to halting of India vs Sri Lanka match due to Delhi smog/pollution

Sri Lankan bowlers started complaining about shortness of breath and some even left the field. This eventually forced the match to be halted for around 20 minutes. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Sri Lankan bowlers started complaining about shortness of breath and some even left the field. This eventually forced the match to be halted for around 20 minutes. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In a first, international players were seen wearing masks and playing cricket. At Delhi’s Firoz Shah Kotla stadium, where India was playing against Sri Lanka in the third and the final Test, the visiting team complained about breathlessness. Owing to the alarming pollution level in the Capital, the opponents complained of uneasiness, which eventually led to a halting of the match for about 22 minutes in all.

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal particularly struggled with the smog and starting panting, while bowling. A break was called on by the umpire to discuss the health concerns after Gamage started coughing during his bowling bout.

After lengthy and repeated discussions between the team captains and umpires, it was decided that the game should be halted till the players could recover, as it came to a point that the Sri Lankan side ran out of substitute players.

With all the commotion and frustration, Netizens too were irked by the situation. The match and the smog situation soon started trending on social media platforms such as Twitter, thanks to the disruptions. While many took to the micro-blogging site to express their disdain at the sorry state of affairs, others took refuge in sarcasm and humour, sharing hilarious memes and GIFs.

Sample some of the reactions here:

Sri Lankan actors are gifted with acting skills. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QaEhlu1a5s — Dolla Bill (@Trollsnpjs) December 3, 2017

Ye Sri Lankan … cricket match k players km or operation theater k doctors jaada lag rahe hai .😜 pic.twitter.com/8pQ9yRzwGr — खलनायक #TMG (@Khalnayak42O) December 3, 2017

Rarest picture of Sri Lankan team playing test cricket match in Delhi.#INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6lmB1TkoPy — Yogesh Gautam (@yogesh_gautam__) December 3, 2017

Then : MS Dhoni resting when play was interrupted due to fans in Srilanka!

Now : Virat Kohli resting when was interrupted due to Smog Pollution!

Like #Dhoni Like #Kohli 😍😇#MahiRat #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/g8vYWel9D1 — MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) December 3, 2017

Sri Lankan player’s current condition, both due to presence of Virat Kohli and smog.#INDvSL #DelhiSmog pic.twitter.com/q7zIGfLtJ4 — Madhur Jain (@madmaxhur) December 3, 2017

Sri Lankan players receiving their Oscars after their memorable performance on the field on the 2nd day of 3rd test match in Delhi.#PoorSportsmanship #INDvSL #INDvsSL #DelhiSmog #Smog pic.twitter.com/ZbYT9KDcy5 — मिस्टर रजा (डाबर) 🚩 (@IngloriousSadhu) December 3, 2017

However, there were many who were in no mood for fun and said it was humiliating for the country that a match was stopped due to pollution and it caused the visiting players a lot of trouble.

Wow. #INDvSL test match in Delhi paused because of #pollution

Is this a first?

Hope there’s a lesson for all of us here. — Mahesh Murthy (@maheshmurthy) December 3, 2017

Bad weather stops play. Bad light stops play. And now Delhi, Bad pollution stopping play!!! #INDvSL — HD (@KehKLungaa) December 3, 2017

You may criticize or make fun of Lankan players but #BCCI is real culprit here. Why was #Delhi chosen to host a Test in December despite the severe #smog situation in the region? #INDvSL — Vivek Mishra (@VVK29) December 3, 2017

Such a shame to see Delhi smog/pollution putting halt to the cricket match with Sri Lankan players suffering. Embarrassing for the whole nation.#INDvsSL — Sid Roy (@RoySidharath) December 3, 2017

How embarrassing to see international cricketers having to wear masks to deal with #Delhi ‘s #pollution . Are we about to have play held up due to pollution levels? Delhi is such a trendsetting city #INDvSL #SmogInDelhi #Smog #IndvsSL #INDvSL #ViratKohli #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/3UMX2WTRxv — Tamil Actress Galleri (@TamilActressG) December 3, 2017

mocking the Lankans for their acting? but have a look at the locals who have suffered badly due to #smog in Delhi. it was totally inappropriate to keep a Test match in #Delhi. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/P241HkUD3t — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) December 3, 2017

India srilanka test match playbwas stopped due to smog is a big slap on the face of delhi and NGT. International insult .. this is the capital of india which is not fit to live in ; shame !! — ompal singh (@ompalsbhati) December 3, 2017

Delhi Test: Lankans players walk out after lunch with pollution masks. Can’t get more embarrassing for world’s fastest growing large economy. #INDvSL #Cricket #Smog — Arun Nayal (@Nayal77) December 3, 2017

