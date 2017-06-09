India vs Sri Lanka: India lost the match but there was no stopping the jokes on Twitter

Twitter users had funny interpretations of people’s expressions after they realised India lost the match to Sri Lanka. (Source: Harami Parindey/Twitter) Twitter users had funny interpretations of people’s expressions after they realised India lost the match to Sri Lanka. (Source: Harami Parindey/Twitter)

On Indian cricket team’s second match in the ICC Champions’ Trophy 2017 tournament, fans were in for a disappointment as the men in blue lost to Sri Lanka even after scoring 321 runs for 6 wickets. Although the excitement around the match was probably not as much as it was around the India vs Pakistan match, a quick look through social media, especially Twitter, will probably give one a run-down on the many emotions of Twitter users that catapulted into hilarious tweets on the Internet! ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: There is no dearth of jokes on Internet after the ICC Champions Trophy match

If you are somebody who did not even blink once while watching the India vs Sri Lanka match, then chances are you might really relate to these funny tweets that have been doing the rounds of the micro blogging site ever since.

From finding a screen-grab of Virat Kohli’s shocked seeming face and captioning it as “Indian Fans Right now”, “Srilankan cricket team is making sure that Jacqueline Fernandez never gets a National Award in India”, “India baby are you Lizol because Sri Lanka is cleaning the floor with you”, “Sri Lankan coach must punish the batsmen who threw away their wicket with run-outs by asking them to write their full name 5 times”, etc. are some of the hilarious one-liners and memes doing the rounds of the Internet right now.

Here are some of them:

“Zyada tension to nahi hai, par pressure zaroor hai India pe” – Kapil Dev — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 8, 2017

Srilankan cricket team is making sure that Jacqueline Fernandez never gets a National Award in India. #INDvSL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 8, 2017

India baby are you Lizol because Sri Lanka is cleaning the floor with you. — Thundery Pakistani (@sidin) June 8, 2017

When opposition captain reads India’s batting line up. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GyKgE4zSpC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 8, 2017

When India is playing a cricket match and someone is busy doing political tweets. pic.twitter.com/iNfm5uyTNc — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) June 8, 2017

Sri Lankan coach must punish the batsmen who threw away their wicket with run-outs by asking them to write their full name 5 times.#IndvSL — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 8, 2017

Dhoni has such fast hands you can appoint him as the cash counting machine in banks. — pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) June 8, 2017

“321 is a winning score” Umesh and Hardik : #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/bfxUoMw61S — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 8, 2017

Pic 1: Indian supporters while watching India’s batting Pic 2: Indian supporters while watching India’s bowling#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/aahZXU5oQB — Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 8, 2017

#INDvSL

Rohit + Dhawan = Rawan.

Well known ruler of Sri Lanka. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 8, 2017

The Indian cricket team saw stellar on-field performance by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century, yet Sri Lanka, which chose to bat in the second innings emerge victorious by three wickets. India will play its next match against South Africa on June 11, which if it wins, it will clear the knockouts of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

