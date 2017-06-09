Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: India lost the match but there was no stopping the jokes on Twitter

'India baby are you Lizol because Sri Lanka is cleaning the floor with you.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 9, 2017 10:47 am
india vs sri lanka, india sri lanka champions trophy, india sri lanka loses match, india loses to sri lanka, india sri lanka match score, india sri lanka champions trophy 2017, ICC champions trophy 2017, icc champions tophy winner, sri lanka defeats india cricket, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india Twitter users had funny interpretations of people’s expressions after they realised India lost the match to Sri Lanka. (Source: Harami Parindey/Twitter)

On Indian cricket team’s second match in the ICC Champions’ Trophy 2017 tournament, fans were in for a disappointment as the men in blue lost to Sri Lanka even after scoring 321 runs for 6 wickets. Although the excitement around the match was probably not as much as it was around the India vs Pakistan match, a quick look through social media, especially Twitter, will probably give one a run-down on the many emotions of Twitter users that catapulted into hilarious tweets on the Internet! ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: There is no dearth of jokes on Internet after the ICC Champions Trophy match

If you are somebody who did not even blink once while watching the India vs Sri Lanka match, then chances are you might really relate to these funny tweets that have been doing the rounds of the micro blogging site ever since.

From finding a screen-grab of Virat Kohli’s shocked seeming face and captioning it as “Indian Fans Right now”, “Srilankan cricket team is making sure that Jacqueline Fernandez never gets a National Award in India”, “India baby are you Lizol because Sri Lanka is cleaning the floor with you”, “Sri Lankan coach must punish the batsmen who threw away their wicket with run-outs by asking them to write their full name 5 times”, etc. are some of the hilarious one-liners and memes doing the rounds of the Internet right now.

Here are some of them:

 

The Indian cricket team saw stellar on-field performance by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century, yet Sri Lanka, which chose to bat in the second innings emerge victorious by three wickets. India will play its next match against South Africa on June 11, which if it wins, it will clear the knockouts of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

