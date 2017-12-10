Express Eye

India v Sri Lanka: Twitterati turn sarcastic as Men in Blue lose 1st ODI in Dharamsala

As Sri Lankan bowlers stalled Indian batsmen at 112 in first ODI match in Dharamsala, Twitterati really missed Virat Kohli, demanding he come back from his 'wedding in Italy', while taking jibes at Team India. With MS Dhoni attempting to stabilise the scoreboard, many felt immensely nostalgic too.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2017 5:23 pm
india, sri lanka, ind vs sl, ind v sl dharamsala, ms dhoni, virat kohli, india dharamsala odi, ind vs sl score, ind vs sl jokes, cricket news, sports news, indian express Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal celebrates the wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the first ODI cricket match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
As team India faced Sri Lanka in their first ODI match in Dharamsala, no one expected scoring runs to be as much as a struggle as it turned out to be. With an eye to pip South Africa in ICC One Day International rankings, the Indian team began its journey on the three-match series; alas, it all came to an end with just 112 runs on the scoreboard. And to make things worse, India lost their first ODI game and fans lost their calm. Sri Lanka chased down the easy target of 113 runs set by India. They scored 114 in just 20.4 overs losing only three wickets.

While several records were made in the process, none of them would make the team proud (Read: India vs Sri Lanka — India create unwanted records in Dharamsala). With 20 overs gone, the Men in Blue were left reeling at 29/7 before MS Dhoni tried to take the score to a somewhat respectable figure at the end of the innings. As Indian side struggled, Twitterati had a field day taking a jibe at the players.

While many missed skipper Virat Kohli, there were a few who came up with conspiracy theory! Yes, one user thought maybe it was a plan to under-perform and get Kohli back to ‘India from his Italy wedding’! Check out some of the tweets here.

Many also cracked jokes how the beautiful weather and landscape at the HPCA stadium had an upper hand on the player. Memes and GIFs along with jokes started circulating on Twitter and for some time ‘Dharamshala’ started trending on the micro-blogging site. Fans even started cheering when scoreboard clocked 50. Yes, that’s how bad the condition was.

Luckily, India’s captain marvel Dhoni struck a fine 65-run knock before perishing in an attempt at increasing the tempo. Naturally, after his performance, the only saving grace, fans were elated and then another set of memes and GIFs started doing rounds praising the former skipper and trolling Dhoni haters. Sample these.

