India v Sri Lanka: Twitterati turn sarcastic as Men in Blue lose 1st ODI in Dharamsala

As team India faced Sri Lanka in their first ODI match in Dharamsala, no one expected scoring runs to be as much as a struggle as it turned out to be. With an eye to pip South Africa in ICC One Day International rankings, the Indian team began its journey on the three-match series; alas, it all came to an end with just 112 runs on the scoreboard. And to make things worse, India lost their first ODI game and fans lost their calm. Sri Lanka chased down the easy target of 113 runs set by India. They scored 114 in just 20.4 overs losing only three wickets.

While several records were made in the process, none of them would make the team proud (Read: India vs Sri Lanka — India create unwanted records in Dharamsala). With 20 overs gone, the Men in Blue were left reeling at 29/7 before MS Dhoni tried to take the score to a somewhat respectable figure at the end of the innings. As Indian side struggled, Twitterati had a field day taking a jibe at the players.

While many missed skipper Virat Kohli, there were a few who came up with conspiracy theory! Yes, one user thought maybe it was a plan to under-perform and get Kohli back to ‘India from his Italy wedding’! Check out some of the tweets here.

What if the batting collapse at Dharamshala is just a prank to mess with Kohli’s wedding…#INDvSL — Sorbojeet Chatterjee (@sorbojeet) December 10, 2017

Don’t make @imVkohli to come back from his marriage to play this series. #INDvSL #Dharamshala — Too Much Social (@2muchsocial) December 10, 2017

Indian team seems to be in a hurry in #Dharamshala , I think they want to catch a flight to #Italy in couple of hours for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma wedding. — Jeetu Bhagtani (@bhagtani_jeetu) December 10, 2017

Ravi Shastri- Hello Hello…..virat virat….Can u hear me?? Can u hear me??

Virat- yes yes….I can hear u. What happened??

Shastri- Bhai shaadi cancel kar de. Come back asap.#IndvsSL — Freelance one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) December 10, 2017

When Virat Kohli in Italy hears about India’s situation right now #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/NZGzhQqXAD — Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 10, 2017

#INDvsSL

Virat kohli didn’t invited the indian players to his wedding.. so they are retaliating😄 — Fazal (@fzl_muneer) December 10, 2017

Many also cracked jokes how the beautiful weather and landscape at the HPCA stadium had an upper hand on the player. Memes and GIFs along with jokes started circulating on Twitter and for some time ‘Dharamshala’ started trending on the micro-blogging site. Fans even started cheering when scoreboard clocked 50. Yes, that’s how bad the condition was.

Breathtaking view of dharamshala hills, i hope i could say the same for our score card as well. #IndvSL — Monica (@monicas004) December 10, 2017

Crowd at Dharamshala when India score 1 run. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xYbVHqLu2P — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) December 10, 2017

Lanka decimating Indian batting. Was it the pollution of Delhi or is it the weed in Dharamshala? — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) December 10, 2017

Dharamshala crowd wildly cheering a single at 49/7. Mcleodganj ka maal potent hai. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 10, 2017

Urgently need Delhi Fog to reach Dharamshala and save Team India from losing this ODI. — Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) December 10, 2017

Time for India to complain abt clean air in Dharamshala and call off the match😊 — Ajith (@ajith27) December 10, 2017

After seeing their performance in the fresh air of Dharamshala, the Indian team. 😂 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/mQjgciZITW — Bhrustrated® Freelance HMPian (@AnupamUncl) December 10, 2017

This is unfair. BCCI has given Sri Lanka undue advantage by playing in Dharamshala. Indian lungs are not used to so much oxygen. — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) December 10, 2017

Indian cricket fans reaction when india cross 50 run in Dharamshala 1stODI. #INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Nz1bdESftJ — Bhrustrated® Freelance HMPian (@AnupamUncl) December 10, 2017

Luckily, India’s captain marvel Dhoni struck a fine 65-run knock before perishing in an attempt at increasing the tempo. Naturally, after his performance, the only saving grace, fans were elated and then another set of memes and GIFs started doing rounds praising the former skipper and trolling Dhoni haters. Sample these.

Ms Dhoni playing against Sri-lankans reminded me of something : #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/UBDheDtRVe — Beanology (@followTheGupta) December 10, 2017

Missed this Dhoni more than my ex — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 10, 2017

Dhoni. Dharamshala. The love story continues. #OneManArmy — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) December 10, 2017

