As South Africa clinches victory against India in 1st Test, it’s raining memes and jokes

South Africa celebrate defeating India by 72 runs on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Source: AP) South Africa celebrate defeating India by 72 runs on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Source: AP)

After an exciting four-day game, the Cape Town Test came to an end on Monday (December 8) with India losing to South Africa by 72 runs. The loss by the Men in Blue riled many fans and many were disappointed with the performances of star players. As India went 1-0 down in the three-match Test series, Indian cricket fans couldn’t stop talking about the match.

After Day 3 had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs, all going to seamers. South Africa resumed on 65 for two, but was only able to double their score before they lost their last eight wickets. Virat Kohli (28) was undone playing across a straight delivery from Philander while Ravichandran Ashwin (37) was the top scorer for India. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test.

With Indian players staggering, many criticised performance of Rohit Sharma, Shikar Dhawan and even skipper Virat Kohli. But some took the sarcastic route to take a dig at the Indian squad and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitterverse.

From GIFs on India’s fall of wickets South African team feeling sorry for the Indian team, these are sad but hilarious. Sample these:

India batting line-up on sporty pitches (Non flat). 1st Test and 1st ODI against Sri Lanka & 1st Test against South Africa. #INDvSL #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/AZpvm7AQy6 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 8, 2018

Indian team be like pic.twitter.com/dzNaViTk3s — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 8, 2018

Pic 1: Indian Team in India..

Pic 2: Indian Team in Overseas…#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/P3m29ohqnW — Helmet Man (@Ixhtiyaque) January 8, 2018

Indian Fans: When we will win a series in overseas?

Kohli:#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZyHSoNFuBo — Helmet Man (@Ixhtiyaque) January 8, 2018

Big Vern walking out the field like. #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/Il7pPTLL22 — Vusi M 🌍 (@justvusim) January 8, 2018

When you don’t study even in the last week before exams 😭😭😭#SAvsInd #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/atIElX3j10 — Somitra baldua (@somitra_baldua) January 5, 2018

