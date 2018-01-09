Top News

As South Africa clinches victory against India in 1st Test, it’s raining memes and jokes

As the 1st Test match against South Africa came to an end on Day 4, Indian fans couldn't stop cracking jokes about team India's performance, and these Bollywood-inspired memes have left everyone in splits!

By: Trends Desk | Published: January 9, 2018 12:44 pm
india vs south africa, ind vs sa, india vs south africa 1st test, vernon philander, ind vs sa 1st test, cricket news, indian express South Africa celebrate defeating India by 72 runs on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Source: AP)
After an exciting four-day game, the Cape Town Test came to an end on Monday (December 8) with India losing to South Africa by 72 runs. The loss by the Men in Blue riled many fans and many were disappointed with the performances of star players. As India went 1-0 down in the three-match Test series, Indian cricket fans couldn’t stop talking about the match.

After Day 3 had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs, all going to seamers. South Africa resumed on 65 for two, but was only able to double their score before they lost their last eight wickets. Virat Kohli (28) was undone playing across a straight delivery from Philander while Ravichandran Ashwin (37) was the top scorer for India. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test.

With Indian players staggering, many criticised performance of Rohit Sharma, Shikar Dhawan and even skipper Virat Kohli. But some took the sarcastic route to take a dig at the Indian squad and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitterverse.

From GIFs on India’s fall of wickets South African team feeling sorry for the Indian team, these are sad but hilarious. Sample these:

