Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in ICC Champions Trophy final, and this #maukamauka meme takes over Twitter

India and Pakistan played against each other in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 — and match that had people buzzing with excitement days in advance. After a great start by Pakistan in the first half, the Indian team had to chase a target of 339 runs. It seemed difficult but not impossible as India has a good line of chasers at the batting front. However, it all went haywire when Pakistan took a series of wickets right at the beginning.
ALSO READ | #INDvsPAK: Twitterati keep themselves busy with jokes and memes as India struggle in first innings
With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni gone, there was little hope. However, people still had their faith intact. For a while, Hardik Pandya’s brilliant innings of 76 off 43 balls seemed to be the turning point, but it was all shattered when the team lost him in a run-out mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.
ALSO READ | #INDvsPAK: With cricketers on sticky wicket, Twitterati rediscover ‘national game’ hockey
It was not long after that Pakistan beat India in ICC Champions Trophy final by 180 runs, and Twitterati exploded with fury and sarcasm. After India’s sloppy loss, the #maukamauka guy took over Twitter with hilarious tweets. There were even a series of tweets targeting Rishi Kapoor’s ‘we will BLUE you away’ tweet that he had posted a couple of days back.
Read some of the tweets here.
Finally aa hee gya mauka#MaukaMauka #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #FathersDay2017 pic.twitter.com/SstezD3odY
— Pendu production (@PenduProduction) June 18, 2017
#MaukaMauka #HappyFathersDay #CT2017Final #PAKvIND #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/AeEmMT4Ufu
— Nabil Fayyaz (@n4b2) June 18, 2017
Happy for the mauka mauka guy..
Finally the crackers would come of use #INDvPAK #HappyFathersDay #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/O3X3uyct8Y
— Rohan P.S (@Storyteller92) June 18, 2017
Where are #MaukaMauka guys find them!! #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/QyFjCjd2aR
— Saad Jamal (@kingxjd) June 18, 2017
This is finally his day…. 😂😂😂😂#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/SKFb9r0RlS
— Hassan (@ClassofBergkamp) June 18, 2017
Rishi Kappor (Then): We’ll BLUE you away.
Rishi Kapoor (Now): Hum pay yeh kis nay HARA rang dala.😂#INDvPAK #maukamauka #CT17 #CT17Final
— ‘ Ux_MaaN (@I_UxmanMaan) June 18, 2017
#MaukaMauka … Good Cricket in the end #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/4VE5BF5h8u
— Manmeet Barve (@manmeet_barve) June 18, 2017
Congrats #PAK for awesome victory#INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophyFinal
India right now ha ha #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/flvpHTv9MA
— Kiran Adhikari (@Kiran_Adhikari1) June 18, 2017
It’s just a game #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bWUMNAr0gC
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 18, 2017
Inshallah boys played really well. Also boys proved that you don’t need to be good at english to be good at your profession. #INDvPAK
— Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 18, 2017
#INDvPAK
Meanwhile Gambhir & his fans complaining to Team India pic.twitter.com/KFn16lUN5v
— Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 18, 2017
#INDvPAK ravindra jadeja in today’s match pic.twitter.com/nkcCt2y736
— Krish (@21PFANCLUB) June 18, 2017
18 June 2017, Fakhar Tha. #INDvPAK
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 18, 2017
Pandya with Jadeja in the dressing room right now … #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/XTMGJ8dygg
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 18, 2017
Hardik Pandya Waiting For Jadeja In Dressing Room With His Bat!
😬😬😬😬#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/JrnfZDTZWl
— Anit Ghosh🇮🇳 (@Indianit07) June 18, 2017
#MaukaMauka Indian fans right now pic.twitter.com/dRgmsiuvV7
— Muhammad Yaseen ツ (@YaseenYR) June 18, 2017
11 Indians stranded in Oval, London. Madam Sushma Swaraj please rescue them. #IndvPak
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 18, 2017
Disappointed after the match? What’s your meme? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App