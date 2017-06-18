Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in ICC Champions Trophy final, and this #maukamauka meme takes over Twitter

Did you expect India to lose? (Source: Twitter) Did you expect India to lose? (Source: Twitter)

India and Pakistan played against each other in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 — and match that had people buzzing with excitement days in advance. After a great start by Pakistan in the first half, the Indian team had to chase a target of 339 runs. It seemed difficult but not impossible as India has a good line of chasers at the batting front. However, it all went haywire when Pakistan took a series of wickets right at the beginning.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni gone, there was little hope. However, people still had their faith intact. For a while, Hardik Pandya’s brilliant innings of 76 off 43 balls seemed to be the turning point, but it was all shattered when the team lost him in a run-out mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

It was not long after that Pakistan beat India in ICC Champions Trophy final by 180 runs, and Twitterati exploded with fury and sarcasm. After India’s sloppy loss, the #maukamauka guy took over Twitter with hilarious tweets. There were even a series of tweets targeting Rishi Kapoor’s ‘we will BLUE you away’ tweet that he had posted a couple of days back.

Read some of the tweets here.

Inshallah boys played really well. Also boys proved that you don’t need to be good at english to be good at your profession. #INDvPAK — Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 18, 2017

#INDvPAK

Meanwhile Gambhir & his fans complaining to Team India pic.twitter.com/KFn16lUN5v — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 18, 2017

Pandya with Jadeja in the dressing room right now … #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/XTMGJ8dygg — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 18, 2017

Hardik Pandya Waiting For Jadeja In Dressing Room With His Bat!

😬😬😬😬#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/JrnfZDTZWl — Anit Ghosh🇮🇳 (@Indianit07) June 18, 2017

11 Indians stranded in Oval, London. Madam Sushma Swaraj please rescue them. #IndvPak — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 18, 2017

