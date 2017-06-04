India vs Pakistan: When rain interrupts match, and Twitter buzzes with memes and jokes

Top News
- India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
- India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live: India fluent with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli against Pakistan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is gifted with his mom's facial expressions. See these photos to believe
There are few cricket matches that command the kind of fanfare and devotion as a India versus Pakistan. Millions of people around the world are hooked on to the various screens broadcasting the match, while those at the stadium in Edgbaston, UK, run for cover as rain interrupted play for a while after 9.5 overs. India was at 46 for no loss.
The arch rivals are playing each other after a long gap, with the last match between India and Pakistan dating back to 2005.
RELATED | India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Updates
Well, Twitter’s been buzzing since the past few days with cricket fans hotly debating who will win this iconic match, that probably generates more interest than the ICC Champions Trophy finals. The micro-blogging site was flooded with jokes and memes in anticipation of the match, so it’s no surprise that viewers at home and at the stadium took to Twitter to express their frustration, anger or even joy at rain stopping play.
ALSO SEE | India vs Pakistan: These cricket jokes and memes ahead of the match have left everyone in splits
The most popular tweet, of course, seemed to be the poem “Rain, Rain go away”, but rest assured that the wonderful people online don’t disappoint when it comes to memes and jokes, and soon there were enough of those flooding the social networking site. Check out some of them here.
#INDvPAK
And there we go. Rain comes in.
As in anything involving India & Pakistan, the situation has got precipitated.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017
That’s Not Rain, That’s Pakistani Fans Crying On The Rooftop. #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #PakvInd #PAKvsIND #IndiavsPak pic.twitter.com/R1prgAW7KQ
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 4, 2017
#INDvPAK It may rain, I’m told. So I’m ready with the Duckworth Lewis formula. pic.twitter.com/z96dcmcNNO
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2017
Pic 1 & 2 : Pakis reaction to rain????????
Pic 3 & 4 : Indians reaction to rain#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wq9WwExApm
— Ron (@iRonakGupta) June 4, 2017
Rain to Match ????#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/nRUSmzzPdI
— faah (@potatofaa) June 4, 2017
Looks like #ShraddhaKapoor is dancing somewhere near the stadium
Someone please stop her….#INDvPAK #rain @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/MmYcAqIxvG
— ashil bran (@ashilbran) June 4, 2017
Cricket Fan’s to rain! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/jExOQEgXwL
— prsd (@shanaticprasad) June 4, 2017
Rain Rain Go Away
Come Again Another Day
Team India Wants To Play
And Beat Pakistan Today #INDvPAK #CT17 #ViratKohli ?
— P.E.A.C.E ?? (@AliyA3016) June 4, 2017
#INDvPAK meanwhile indians need her to stop the rain…?????? pic.twitter.com/p4X9monfUI
— spk English prprly (@sukanta_ch2) June 4, 2017
Pak & Ind Fans Now,
Baarish Rukk Gai?? ????????#CT17 #PakvInd #INDvPAK #CricketInsider #Rain pic.twitter.com/CTcpI7VonE
— Muhammad Farhan (@FarhanDhool) June 4, 2017
Most Annoying 3 Words In Cricket
‘Rain Stops Play’
??????????#indiavspak #INDvPAK #CT17
— Dev Narayan Mahadani (@devmahadani) June 4, 2017
Pakistani team watching it rain like #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rPIAyT94H8
— Nishant Kapoor (@drunkscientist) June 4, 2017
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App