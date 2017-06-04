India vs Pakistan: When rain interrupts match, and Twitter buzzes with memes and jokes

Soon after rain stopped play between India and Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy match, Twitter was flooded with rain memes and jokes. (Source: AP) Soon after rain stopped play between India and Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy match, Twitter was flooded with rain memes and jokes. (Source: AP)

There are few cricket matches that command the kind of fanfare and devotion as a India versus Pakistan. Millions of people around the world are hooked on to the various screens broadcasting the match, while those at the stadium in Edgbaston, UK, run for cover as rain interrupted play for a while after 9.5 overs. India was at 46 for no loss.

The arch rivals are playing each other after a long gap, with the last match between India and Pakistan dating back to 2005.

Well, Twitter’s been buzzing since the past few days with cricket fans hotly debating who will win this iconic match, that probably generates more interest than the ICC Champions Trophy finals. The micro-blogging site was flooded with jokes and memes in anticipation of the match, so it’s no surprise that viewers at home and at the stadium took to Twitter to express their frustration, anger or even joy at rain stopping play.

The most popular tweet, of course, seemed to be the poem “Rain, Rain go away”, but rest assured that the wonderful people online don’t disappoint when it comes to memes and jokes, and soon there were enough of those flooding the social networking site. Check out some of them here.

#INDvPAK

And there we go. Rain comes in.

As in anything involving India & Pakistan, the situation has got precipitated. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017

#INDvPAK It may rain, I’m told. So I’m ready with the Duckworth Lewis formula. pic.twitter.com/z96dcmcNNO — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2017

Pic 1 & 2 : Pakis reaction to rain????????

Pic 3 & 4 : Indians reaction to rain#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wq9WwExApm — Ron (@iRonakGupta) June 4, 2017

Rain Rain Go Away

Come Again Another Day

Team India Wants To Play

And Beat Pakistan Today #INDvPAK #CT17 #ViratKohli ? — P.E.A.C.E ?? (@AliyA3016) June 4, 2017

#INDvPAK meanwhile indians need her to stop the rain…?????? pic.twitter.com/p4X9monfUI — spk English prprly (@sukanta_ch2) June 4, 2017

Pakistani team watching it rain like #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rPIAyT94H8 — Nishant Kapoor (@drunkscientist) June 4, 2017

