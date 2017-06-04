Latest News

India vs Pakistan: When rain interrupts match, and Twitter buzzes with memes and jokes

The most popular tweet, of course, seemed to be the poem "Rain, Rain go away".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2017 5:01 pm
india versus pakistan, ind vs pak, rain stops play, icc champions trophy Soon after rain stopped play between India and Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy match, Twitter was flooded with rain memes and jokes. (Source: AP)

Top News

There are few cricket matches that command the kind of fanfare and devotion as a India versus Pakistan. Millions of people around the world are hooked on to the various screens broadcasting the match, while those at the stadium in Edgbaston, UK, run for cover as rain interrupted play for a while after 9.5 overs. India was at 46 for no loss.

The arch rivals are playing each other after a long gap, with the last match between India and Pakistan dating back to 2005.

RELATED | India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Updates

Well, Twitter’s been buzzing since the past few days with cricket fans hotly debating who will win this iconic match, that probably generates more interest than the ICC Champions Trophy finals. The micro-blogging site was flooded with jokes and memes in anticipation of the match, so it’s no surprise that viewers at home and at the stadium took to Twitter to express their frustration, anger or even joy at rain stopping play.

ALSO SEE | India vs Pakistan: These cricket jokes and memes ahead of the match have left everyone in splits

The most popular tweet, of course, seemed to be the poem “Rain, Rain go away”, but rest assured that the wonderful people online don’t disappoint when it comes to memes and jokes, and soon there were enough of those flooding the social networking site. Check out some of them here.

 

 

 

More Top News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 04: Latest News