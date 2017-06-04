Latest News

India vs Pakistan: These cricket jokes and memes ahead of the match have left everyone in splits

Funny memes and gifs are flooding social media platforms as #IndvsPak dominates worldwide Twitter trend.

Updated: June 4, 2017 2:40 pm
icc champions trophy, india, pakistan, ind vs pak India, the defending champions, and an experienced lot are the favourites against a Pakistan side who don’t have regular faces for a long time and inconsistency has been their biggest concern. (Source: Twitter)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will all set for the epic clash at Edgbaston,UK, in the ICC Champions Trophy and the excitement surrounding the match is immeasurable. Amid all the apprehension and adrenaline rush, people on Twitter can’t keep calm. We get it completely; after all, the two teams will be facing each other for the first time since March 2015. And no matter what, certain things are common for every India-Pakistan match, be it the sarcasm or the thrill — it’s almost like a ‘do or die’ situation for the players.

While the sportsmen fight it out on the field, it’s a virtual war on the Internet and Indian Twitterati are leaving no stone unturned to ridicule the opponent team. Funny memes and gifs have flooding social media platform as #IndvsPak dominate worldwide Twitter trend.

Here are some of the memes that have left everyone ROFL-ing.

And it’s not just jokes and memes that are breaking the Internet right now, several mauka-mauka videos have been ruling Youtube and fans from both countries can’t have enough of it. However, it was not an all happy mood on Saturday, a day ahead of the match. Many people took to Twitter to urge the Indian team to walkout from the match and argued that it would give a strong message to the neighbouring nation. Tweeple asked Virat Kohli and team to boycott the match and stand with Indian Army.

