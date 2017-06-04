India vs Pakistan: These cricket jokes and memes ahead of the match have left everyone in splits

India, the defending champions, and an experienced lot are the favourites against a Pakistan side who don’t have regular faces for a long time and inconsistency has been their biggest concern. (Source: Twitter) India, the defending champions, and an experienced lot are the favourites against a Pakistan side who don’t have regular faces for a long time and inconsistency has been their biggest concern. (Source: Twitter)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will all set for the epic clash at Edgbaston,UK, in the ICC Champions Trophy and the excitement surrounding the match is immeasurable. Amid all the apprehension and adrenaline rush, people on Twitter can’t keep calm. We get it completely; after all, the two teams will be facing each other for the first time since March 2015. And no matter what, certain things are common for every India-Pakistan match, be it the sarcasm or the thrill — it’s almost like a ‘do or die’ situation for the players.

While the sportsmen fight it out on the field, it’s a virtual war on the Internet and Indian Twitterati are leaving no stone unturned to ridicule the opponent team. Funny memes and gifs have flooding social media platform as #IndvsPak dominate worldwide Twitter trend.

Here are some of the memes that have left everyone ROFL-ing.

#INDvPAK

Pity Modi is away.

Otherwise he could have put one good speech on radio today called “Run ki baat”. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017

1: Pakistani before match.

2: Pakistani during First Innings.

3: Pakistani during Second Innings.

4: Pakistani after match.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/EFfFbCpTC1 — Abhinav Karn (@cricket_abhinav) June 4, 2017

Sarfraz- Bhai, all set? Hafeez- Nahi bhai last paragraph baaki hai. Sarfraz- Abe English ki nahi Cricket ki baat kar raha hoon#IndvsPak — #IndvPak Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 4, 2017

Taking care of Pakistanis when they ask Kya ukhaaḍ lega in mentions today. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZTfaXFerdN — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 4, 2017

Pakistan Think Tank on How to win Match against India ! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bVzL6axxKi — Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) June 4, 2017

😳😱😱 … yes they can stop kohli from scoring 100 in their on way ..😁 letsss go pakistaaan .. 😂😂😂 @imVkohli #CT17 #IndVsPak .. pic.twitter.com/ZfibOOGUWq — Namit Rajput (@NammiiRajput25) May 25, 2017

And it’s not just jokes and memes that are breaking the Internet right now, several mauka-mauka videos have been ruling Youtube and fans from both countries can’t have enough of it. However, it was not an all happy mood on Saturday, a day ahead of the match. Many people took to Twitter to urge the Indian team to walkout from the match and argued that it would give a strong message to the neighbouring nation. Tweeple asked Virat Kohli and team to boycott the match and stand with Indian Army.

