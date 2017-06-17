India vs Pakistan Final: Amul shares cool cartoon for ‘father of all matches’

Can’t wait for the final match of India vs Pakistan? (Source: File Photo) Can’t wait for the final match of India vs Pakistan? (Source: File Photo)

After the epic clash of India and Pakistan in the qualifying stages at the ICC Champions Trophy which led to quite a comfortable win for the former, the arch rivals are now all set to face each other in the final again. Right after India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets, Twitterati lost their calm and flooded the social media platform with a series of jokes and memes to claim the fight.

ALSO READ | India vs Bangladesh: As India storms into final with Pakistan, Twitterati can’t keep calm

From politicians to film stars everyone has already thrown an open challenge to Pakistan and are convinced that the Men in Blue will bring home the trophy and “TV sets will again be broken” in the neighbouring country. And when the two teams are playing against each other, there can never be a dull moment. With the adrenaline rush that goes to altogether new level, it’s almost a “do or die” moment for both the teams.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This kid is right on point in his imitation of Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s victory move

To show their excitement, Amul also took a jibe at the sensational match with their quirky take. The Indian dairy cooperative is quite popular for its witty cartoons on the subjects that are trending, and it didn’t disappoint this time as well. Calling it the “father of all matches”, it posted its satirical post with the caption: “ # Amul Topical: Much awaited mega India- Pakistan final!” Take a look at their tweet here.

Isn’t it simply amazing? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd