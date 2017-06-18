Latest News

#INDvsPAK: With cricketers on sticky wicket, Twitterati rediscover ‘national game’ hockey

Following the historic win in hockey, and abysmal performance in cricket, going by the Twitter timeline, it would seem Indian sports lovers found solace in the win in the ‘national game’.

June 18, 2017
india vs pakistan, ind v pak, indvspak, indvspak, cricket, hockey, ind v pak hockey, icc champions trophy, hockey league The 7-1 win in hockey is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever.

As cricket lovers watched the Indian top order crumble at the Oval in London to the Pakistani bowling and fielding in the ICC Champions Trophy final, there was another match in which the Men in Blue thrashed arch rivals Pakistan to achieve a 7-1 victory, and this was the Hockey World League semi-final, also being played in London.

The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasion, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.

Following the historic win in hockey, and abysmal performance in cricket, going by the Twitter timeline, it would seem Indian sports lovers found solace in the win in the ‘national game’, as tweets started flying in in support and cheer of the boys in blue with hockey sticks.

Check out some of the tweets here.

At half time, India was leading 3-0, and added four additional goals in the second half to win the match. Pakistan could manage only one goal. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored two goals each while Pradeep Mor contributed with one goal. For Pakistan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta scored the lone goal.

