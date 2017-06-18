INDvsPAK: With cricketers on sticky wicket, Twitterati rediscover ‘national game’ hockey

As cricket lovers watched the Indian top order crumble at the Oval in London to the Pakistani bowling and fielding in the ICC Champions Trophy final, there was another match in which the Men in Blue thrashed arch rivals Pakistan to achieve a 7-1 victory, and this was the Hockey World League semi-final, also being played in London.
ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasion, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.
RELATED | India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final
Following the historic win in hockey, and abysmal performance in cricket, going by the Twitter timeline, it would seem Indian sports lovers found solace in the win in the ‘national game’, as tweets started flying in in support and cheer of the boys in blue with hockey sticks.
Check out some of the tweets here.
In these times of Nationalism, trust your National sport :) #INDvPAK #Hockey
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 18, 2017
In these times of Nationalism, trust your National sport :) #INDvPAK #Hockey
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 18, 2017
India 6
Pakistan 0#Hockey is our National Game
Cricket Vricket toh faltu game hai 😂😂#gote_dina_adjust_karidia_sabu 😝😝😝
— suraj sabat (@sabat_suraj) June 18, 2017
Thank you Pakistan for making us realise that Badminton and Hockey matches are equally important #INDvPAK #IndVsPak #IndonesiaOpen #Hockey
— Abhinov Balagoni 🆎 (@beabhinov) June 18, 2017
Once again #Indian #hockey team proves they are always better than the #indian #Cricket team in defeating #Pakistan #INDvPAK
— Jones David (@ImJoDav) June 18, 2017
Glad that at least in this pathetic situation, people remembered our national game #Hockey #OVERCONFIDENCE
— Thinkal Menon (@film_enthusiast) June 18, 2017
A total number of 13 people would be disappointed with a Cricket match defeat in a Hockey crazy country. Love my national sport 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 18, 2017
All of a sudden #Indians realised the meaning patriotism. Ditching the #English game for our national game. #INDvPAK #CT17Final #Hockey pic.twitter.com/G751pm5Upo
— Pragya Srivastava (@_pragyaa) June 18, 2017
One more wicket and #India will match the number of goals by the #hockey team!!! #WTF #INDvPAK #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/T6SnArNDq1
— Pragya Srivastava (@_pragyaa) June 18, 2017
A total number of 13 people would be disappointed with a Cricket match defeat in a Hockey crazy country. Love my national sport 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 18, 2017
At half time, India was leading 3-0, and added four additional goals in the second half to win the match. Pakistan could manage only one goal. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored two goals each while Pradeep Mor contributed with one goal. For Pakistan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta scored the lone goal.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App