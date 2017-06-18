INDvsPAK: With cricketers on sticky wicket, Twitterati rediscover ‘national game’ hockey

The 7-1 win in hockey is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. The 7-1 win in hockey is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever.

As cricket lovers watched the Indian top order crumble at the Oval in London to the Pakistani bowling and fielding in the ICC Champions Trophy final, there was another match in which the Men in Blue thrashed arch rivals Pakistan to achieve a 7-1 victory, and this was the Hockey World League semi-final, also being played in London.

The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasion, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.

Following the historic win in hockey, and abysmal performance in cricket, going by the Twitter timeline, it would seem Indian sports lovers found solace in the win in the ‘national game’, as tweets started flying in in support and cheer of the boys in blue with hockey sticks.

Check out some of the tweets here.

In these times of Nationalism, trust your National sport :) #INDvPAK #Hockey — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 18, 2017

India 6

Pakistan 0#Hockey is our National Game

Cricket Vricket toh faltu game hai 😂😂#gote_dina_adjust_karidia_sabu 😝😝😝 — suraj sabat (@sabat_suraj) June 18, 2017

Thank you Pakistan for making us realise that Badminton and Hockey matches are equally important #INDvPAK #IndVsPak #IndonesiaOpen #Hockey — Abhinov Balagoni 🆎 (@beabhinov) June 18, 2017

Glad that at least in this pathetic situation, people remembered our national game #Hockey #OVERCONFIDENCE — Thinkal Menon (@film_enthusiast) June 18, 2017

A total number of 13 people would be disappointed with a Cricket match defeat in a Hockey crazy country. Love my national sport 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 18, 2017

At half time, India was leading 3-0, and added four additional goals in the second half to win the match. Pakistan could manage only one goal. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored two goals each while Pradeep Mor contributed with one goal. For Pakistan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta scored the lone goal.

