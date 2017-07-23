India vs England Women’s World Cup Final: Rishi Kapoor justifies Ganguly’s Lords ‘act’ tweet, says you have wrong mind

Rishi Kapoor is facing flak for tweeting this image. Rishi Kapoor is facing flak for tweeting this image.

As Mithali Raj and team are playing against England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup, zillions of wishes poured in support. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MS Dhoni and others wished the squad best wishes and some even got a little carried away in excitement. Topping the list would be veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor whose tweet has not gone down well with many.

Reminiscing India’s victory at the prestigious cricket ground in the 2002 NatWest series final, when an ecstatic Sourav Ganguly waived his shirt in Lord’s balcony, Rishi Kapoor wished that “act” was repeated.

Ganguly’s shirt waiving was triggered by the actions of Andrew Flintoff who had waved his jersey after winning an ODI for England at Wankhede Stadium just a few months prior to Natwest final.

“Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground, London, when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO,” Kapoor tweeted along with a shirtless picture of Dada.

Though he argued there nothing wrong in his tweet, Twitterati ruled otherwise. He even wrote a second tweet saying he “didn’t say any female player should” repeat Ganguly’s gestures and added people have a “wrong mind”.

Soon users on the microblogging site started trolling the actor and a few also alleged that he must have been in an inebriated condition. Many users criticised him for his choice of picture and suggested he should have used a better picture that was not “offensive” to the women players. Many alleged him of being sexist.

You said sourav’s act, and that time he was captain, please don’t mind but sir please think twice before tweeting anything. …. — Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) July 23, 2017

Have you checked whether Sourav Ganguly is at the Lord’s? Please don’t try to cover up your sexism with stupidity. — Priya Yadav (@priyapyadav18) July 23, 2017

you having a very wrong mind .aaj kal rishi kapoor ko hoo kya gaya hain. — dev kataria (@kataria_dev) July 23, 2017

Rishi kapoor ji U r such a sophisticated person. Just read ur own tweet once & u will realise what wrong u have written Doesn’t behove of u — Viren (@Lawteaser) July 23, 2017

Absolute rubbish 😯😯 — hanan ibrahim (@hananib27588008) July 23, 2017

You should apologize instead of excuse — Urmila Roy (@ummii_roy) July 23, 2017

Delete your twitter please and save urself from more embarrassment — Waqas Ahmed (@Waqaas1) July 23, 2017

Damage is done !! Sit back quietly and let the time to do its job. — GroverG (@yogi_dear) July 23, 2017

🙏 Rishi ji did you crack this type of tweet on 2011 Indian men’s cricket final?? — sudipta (@sudiptamndl) July 23, 2017

Is Sourav playing today??? Shame on you.. think before tweet.. — NeeL (@neal0016) July 23, 2017

Come on…aceept the mistake…you are defending mistake and failing in doing so..sentiment were right but pic was wrong..it happens .relax pic.twitter.com/t9rXtzpkCx — Mohit Bhardwaj (@miki_nonu) July 23, 2017

Sir..With respect. Yeh time aapka tweet mein thoda galti see mistake hua Hai. — Bijjus (@ibijju) July 23, 2017

