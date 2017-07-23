India vs England Women’s World Cup Final: Rishi Kapoor justifies Ganguly’s Lords ‘act’ tweet, says you have wrong mind

Latest News
Rishi Kapoor is facing flak for tweeting this image.
As Mithali Raj and team are playing against England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup, zillions of wishes poured in support. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MS Dhoni and others wished the squad best wishes and some even got a little carried away in excitement. Topping the list would be veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor whose tweet has not gone down well with many.

Reminiscing India’s victory at the prestigious cricket ground in the 2002 NatWest series final, when an ecstatic Sourav Ganguly waived his shirt in Lord’s balcony, Rishi Kapoor wished that “act” was repeated.

Ganguly’s shirt waiving was triggered by the actions of Andrew Flintoff who had waved his jersey after winning an ODI for England at Wankhede Stadium just a few months prior to Natwest final.

“Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground, London, when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO,” Kapoor tweeted along with a shirtless picture of Dada.

Though he argued there nothing wrong in his tweet, Twitterati ruled otherwise. He even wrote a second tweet saying he “didn’t say any female player should” repeat Ganguly’s gestures and added people have a “wrong mind”.

Soon users on the microblogging site started trolling the actor and a few also alleged that he must have been in an inebriated condition. Many users criticised him for his choice of picture and suggested he should have used a better picture that was not “offensive” to the women players. Many alleged him of being sexist.

