ICC Women’s World Cup final: ‘England won the cup but you won hearts’, Tweeple shower love on Team India

While it's true that the loss is agonising, but Indian Twitterati is still celebrating the effort and some spectacular performances by Mithali Raj and team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 12:03 am
India lost the CC Women's World Cup final match against England by just 9 runs, at Lord's, in London.
After spectacular performances throughout the event, India’s hope of bringing home the ICC Women World Cup 2017 came to an end with hosts England defeating Mithali Raj and team by just 9 runs to clinch the trophy. At 191 for the loss of three wickets, India seemed to be in the driver’s seat to chase the 229-run target and win their first ever World Cup title. However, a six-wicket haul from pacer Shrubsole stopped the women in blue on the tracks.

Nevertheless, the fans stood in support with their stars and said they have “made India proud.” The team has played some great cricket in the series, creating history and smashing records and best wishes have been pouring in from all quarters. While Mithali Raj has won accolades for leading the team, Harmanpreet Kaur stunned one all with her unbelievable knock of unbeaten 171 runs from just 115 balls against Australia.

On Sunday, 35-year-old medium-fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami proved again why experience matters. While India was fighting against England at the Lord’s, Goswami took three wickets in ten overs, conceding just 23 runs. And people could not stop praising the senior player for the magnificent innings.

While it’s true that the loss is agonising, but Indian Twitterati is still celebrating the effort and some spectacular performances. Many also expressed their grief for Captain Raj and Goswami who won’t be part of next world cup team but saluting them for their amazing performances.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted:

England bagged their fourth World Cup title and Anya Shrubsole won the Player of the Match title.

