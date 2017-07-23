ICC Women’s World Cup final: ‘England won the cup but you won hearts’, Tweeple shower love on Team India

India lost the CC Women’s World Cup final match against England by just 9 runs, at Lord’s, in London. (Source: AP) India lost the CC Women’s World Cup final match against England by just 9 runs, at Lord’s, in London. (Source: AP)

After spectacular performances throughout the event, India’s hope of bringing home the ICC Women World Cup 2017 came to an end with hosts England defeating Mithali Raj and team by just 9 runs to clinch the trophy. At 191 for the loss of three wickets, India seemed to be in the driver’s seat to chase the 229-run target and win their first ever World Cup title. However, a six-wicket haul from pacer Shrubsole stopped the women in blue on the tracks.

Nevertheless, the fans stood in support with their stars and said they have “made India proud.” The team has played some great cricket in the series, creating history and smashing records and best wishes have been pouring in from all quarters. While Mithali Raj has won accolades for leading the team, Harmanpreet Kaur stunned one all with her unbelievable knock of unbeaten 171 runs from just 115 balls against Australia.

On Sunday, 35-year-old medium-fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami proved again why experience matters. While India was fighting against England at the Lord’s, Goswami took three wickets in ten overs, conceding just 23 runs. And people could not stop praising the senior player for the magnificent innings.

While it’s true that the loss is agonising, but Indian Twitterati is still celebrating the effort and some spectacular performances. Many also expressed their grief for Captain Raj and Goswami who won’t be part of next world cup team but saluting them for their amazing performances.

Everytime women in sports do wonders, they allow little girls around the country to dream. And to aspire. Thank you #WomenInBlue — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) July 23, 2017

Well played Girls💐

Your fighting spirit n gallant show will inspire millions of young girl to join sports.

India is proud of U all💪#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Yw3WD9LZmn — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 23, 2017

Well played #WomenInBlue.

By making it to #WWC17Final . You all have won the heart of millions & made the Nation proud. pic.twitter.com/0GngORWRdj — Pankaj Bhadouria (@BhadouriaPankaj) July 23, 2017

You stepped your game up and made us sooooo proud #WomenInBlue ❤️!Shout out to our #IndianWomensCricketTeam!Keep going strong 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻 — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) July 23, 2017

Before this world Cup we don’t even knw that we hve sch a grt Indian women’s cricket team #WWC17Final #INDvENG so it’s a thing to get proud🙏 — Aisha Rawat (@AishaRawat93) July 23, 2017

U won the WC qualifier trophy

without support..Reached final without

expectations..And fought till the last 🌼#Respect #WWC17Final #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/luaJij5IjM — BCCI Women Fans (@Bcciwomenfans) July 23, 2017

Yes, we lost the world cup but we got our Indian Women Team, bright and shining. The next cup will surely be ours. #INDvENG #WWC17Final — Aishwar (@Aishwar3) July 23, 2017

Feel for @M_Raj03 and Jhulan Goswami who won’t be playing the next Women’s World Cup…2 finals but couldn’t get that 🏆 #WWC17Final #INDvENG — Adithya (@aditalks) July 23, 2017

Proud of u All..we have Billions of Big Proud Hearts waiting for Women’s India Team in India..True Champions..!!.. pic.twitter.com/tPwyRb0juX — Neeraj Kumar Jangir (@NeerajKumarJ21) July 23, 2017

England won the match,But India won our heart…

Down’t worry indian women’s cricket team.

You are still our CHAMPION… @BCCIWomen — MANORANJAN PANDA (@MSDIANMILAN7) July 23, 2017

Bravo ladies. U may not have won d cup but millions of hearts? U sure did..! Take a bow u wonder women.#WWC17 #India #ENGvIND #Wonderwomen — Babruvahana (@babruvahana69) July 23, 2017

From an empty stadium in playoffs to entire nation glued in finals.Well played Girls.Proud New era for Women’s Cricket in India#WWC17Final — vishal chakravarty (@chakravarty_v) July 23, 2017

#WWC17 #WWC17Final #IndvsEng This day marked the beginning of a New era of women’s cricket in India . — Sachi Singla (@Sachi_Singla) July 23, 2017

Women in Blue.👏👏👏

V all r proud of

Chak de India Girls .4

Bringing d smile on our faces and reaching to d finals..weldone — Nasir Allahabadi (@1aavaz) July 23, 2017

Great job Indian Women Cricket Team by creating history by reaching in final 1st time. CUP for next time!#WWC17Final#INDvENG#WCC17FINAL — (((Fearless Hindu))) (@_Hinduism_) July 23, 2017

@BCCIWomen you played like champ, we r super proud of u all, u gave us many momnts to celebrate, will alwys remmbr this WC #WWC17 #INDvENG 💪 — Shashank Jindal (@Shashankjindal3) July 23, 2017

England bagged their fourth World Cup title and Anya Shrubsole won the Player of the Match title.

