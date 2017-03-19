Ind vs Aus: Twitterati turn Umpire Chris Gaffaney’s goof-up that nearly gave Pujara out into a hit meme

The 140th over of the Indian innings gave out a funny moment when Gaffaney, after raising his finger to a weak appeal finally had it settled on his hat. The 140th over of the Indian innings gave out a funny moment when Gaffaney, after raising his finger to a weak appeal finally had it settled on his hat.

Umpires after all are humans. Though their job is to give correct decisions, they end up getting it wrong sometimes. And, especially when a cricket match takes place in India, things only get tougher for them. Blame it on the boisterous crowd cheering for their favourite side or the stakes involved, umpires have a hard time taking the right decision here.

Little did Umpire Chris Gaffaney know that one of his actions will get turned into a hit internet meme when he went out to do his job on the fourth day of the third test match between India and Australia. The 140th over of the Indian innings gave out a funny moment when Gaffaney, after raising his finger to a weak appeal finally had it settled on his hat. It all began when Hazlewood – the Australian bowler – bowled a bouncer to Cheteshwar Pujara to ruffle things up. It did tempted the batsman into playing a pull shot but failed to make any contact with Pujara’s bat. Nevertheless, as it usually happens, a few fielders made a half-hearted appeal. Things took a funny turn when Gaffaney, reacting to the appeal, started raising his finger only to quickly change his mind and end up scratching his hat.

This hilarious moment soon spread all over the social media platforms. Creative as netizens are, they made it into memes captioning them with different rib-tickling situations.

Check out some of these memes.

When you’re about to give out but realise that Bat aur Ball dono batsmen ke hai.. woh out toh game band !!

pic.twitter.com/gY1cXTMXnF — Yogi Chikna Nath (@Madan_Chikna) March 19, 2017

When you have got a new twitter crush but you just find out that she copies tweets. pic.twitter.com/98vurd1NAe — डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 19, 2017

When bae says i love You While parents are around.. pic.twitter.com/lORWMVlUSl — Manish (@Slysterr) March 19, 2017

When you are telling something important to your mom and dad enters the room.pic.twitter.com/ZsxQP9bFC4 — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) March 19, 2017

When you are about to turn from Gangadhar to Shaktiman but you realize everyone is watching you. pic.twitter.com/LxDCB3hFSl — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 19, 2017

When you’re telling the answer and examiner see you. pic.twitter.com/YFjjQCXgoi — Абхай (@Woh_ladka) March 19, 2017

When you are about to say “Sabka malik..Ek hai” but you realise everybody around you is atheistic or polytheistic. pic.twitter.com/2sTedajFsQ — Punक (@punk_hardik) March 19, 2017

When someone asks "who would like to have Biryani" and then precisely says "I MEAN VEG BIRYANI"@sagarcasm

pic.twitter.com/rdyCbQhRdb — Nilesh PUNdey (@Neiliamzlatan) March 19, 2017

When you desperately want to circuit with the batting team pic.twitter.com/XisitUMe5I — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) March 19, 2017

When your too bored because #pujara is playing and you didn't get a chance to give someone​ OUT pic.twitter.com/7boH4Q8Gvb — Yogi kark sars (@karksarss) March 19, 2017

