Ind vs Aus: Twitterati turn Umpire Chris Gaffaney’s goof-up that nearly gave Pujara out into a hit meme

Creative as netizens are, they made the Gaffaney goof-up moment into memes captioning them with different rib-tickling situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2017 5:04 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus test 2017, india australia test series, pujara, gaffaney, umpire making mistake, umpire raising finger scratching his hat, pujara, hazlewood, indian express, indian express news The 140th over of the Indian innings gave out a funny moment when Gaffaney, after raising his finger to a weak appeal finally had it settled on his hat.

Umpires after all are humans. Though their job is to give correct decisions, they end up getting it wrong sometimes. And, especially when a cricket match takes place in India, things only get tougher for them. Blame it on the boisterous crowd cheering for their favourite side or the stakes involved, umpires have a hard time taking the right decision here.

Little did Umpire Chris Gaffaney know that one of his actions will get turned into a hit internet meme when he went out to do his job on the fourth day of the third test match between India and Australia. The 140th over of the Indian innings gave out a funny moment when Gaffaney, after raising his finger to a weak appeal finally had it settled on his hat. It all began when Hazlewood – the Australian bowler – bowled a bouncer to Cheteshwar Pujara to ruffle things up. It did tempted the batsman into playing a pull shot but failed to make any contact with Pujara’s bat. Nevertheless, as it usually happens, a few fielders made a half-hearted appeal. Things took a funny turn when Gaffaney, reacting to the appeal, started raising his finger only to quickly change his mind and end up scratching his hat.

This hilarious moment soon spread all over the social media platforms. Creative as netizens are, they made it into memes captioning them with different rib-tickling situations.

Check out some of these memes.

