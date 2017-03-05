Top 15 jokes on the India vs Australia Test match that will keep you LOL-ing

Laugh out loud! (Source: File Photo) Laugh out loud! (Source: File Photo)

Not just a game, cricket is more like a religion in India. Cricket enthusiasts are so passionate about the game that every moment on the field brings cold sweat for them. India is playing against Australia and the ongoing Test series is no less than a spine-tingling quest. Despite a spirited performance by Indian players, Australia managed to stay ahead in the game.

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma mocks Australia captain Steve Smith with the most bizarre expressions, and Twitterati lost it

Several thrilling moments from the match are making fodder for memes and jokes, with Ishant Sharma’s mimicry being at the top spot. Twitter has been buzzing with funny takes of spectators after the second day of the Test, Sunday (March 5) morning.

See what else is trending, here

Read all the tweets here:

When P.T teacher punishes you infront of your friends. You do this behind his back. #INDvsAUS #ishantsharma pic.twitter.com/GcwKKZ5pkJ — Being Bing (@Chandler_being) March 5, 2017

Bowler takes 3 of 6 wickets.

Gets the least overs in the day.

Kohli must be glad that Ravindra Jadeja’s dad is not Yograj Singh.#INDvsAUS — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 5, 2017

Defeat is a word.

Innings Defeat is an emotion.. #Justsaying #IndvsAus — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) March 5, 2017

@virendersehwag

Laxman: ek ek bar out Kiya he

Viru : Do Do baar 😎

😂😂😂😂

Sense of humor on different level #INDvsAUS — SacHin (@sach0911) March 5, 2017

This will go down as cricket’s greatest mystery: What the heck was #Ishant trying to do today morning 🤣🤣😂😂 Roflmax #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/jNTHMrVkuw — Anand Aanuu (@imandyboy) March 5, 2017

India used Ganguly,Shewag,Dravid,Sachin & Laxman to defeat Aussies😀

Now how can Virat alone work as those 5 👊#INDvsAUS — Manish (@pdlmani_sh) March 5, 2017

#INDvsAUS Well I have a question guys….from which forest did you find Ishant Sharma ?? — Saif_SR (@SR10Inferno) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma’s mimicry visual might be haunting the TV producers at night #INDvsAUS — Saumin Parmar (@RightArmOver1) March 5, 2017

There was a time when Virat Kohli was scoring 200+ at his own. Now this entire team is struggling to reach there. #INDvsAUS #IndvAus — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) March 4, 2017

3 innings since Virat Kohli scored a century, haters won’t agree but this proves that he doesn’t play for records. #IndvAus#INDvsAUS — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) March 4, 2017

Don’t they just leave you in splits?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd