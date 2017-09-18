Ind vs Aus: As India clintches victory, Twitterati hail MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya during the 1st one day international (ODI) cricket match in the India-Australia series at M A Chidhambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya during the 1st one day international (ODI) cricket match in the India-Australia series at M A Chidhambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

After a spectacular match in Chennai, India won the match against Australia by 26 runs (D/L method) and is now leading by 1-0 in the five-match ODI series. The day was affected by torrential showers and the visiting country fought but they were stalled with a revised target of 164 from 21 overs. India continued their dominance in limited overs cricket under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, but in today’s match former captain MS Dhoni stole all the limelight along with Hardik Pandya.

India notched up a total of 281/7 in 50 overs after batting first. However, it was not a smooth ride. At one point India was tottering at 87/5, but a partnership of 118 runs between Dhoni and Pandya for the sixth wicket provided resistance. The wicket-keeper batsman eventually scored 79 runs off 88 deliveries that included four fours and two maximums.

Dhoni hit another milestone by becoming the fourth Indian batsman to have 100th international half-century under his belt. After stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, the Ranchi player created a historic feat against Australia today in his second home turf — Chennai. Tweeple couldn’t stop praising him, and the microblogging site was filled with praises not just for his batting but also for his wicket-keeping skills.

And the excited multiplied as the men in blue stole all the thunder. Apart from Dhoni, Indian cricket fans showered heaps of praises on Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 30) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 33) too were praised at the end of the match. And of course there were jokes and digs taken at Australian players.

