Only in Express

Ind vs Aus: As India clintches victory, Twitterati hail MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

As India secured a victory in the first match of the five-match series against Australia, Indian fans had more than one reason to celebrate. From MS Dhoni's 100th half centuries to Virat Kohli's 50th win as a skipper, Twitter is flooded with best wishes, along with many jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 18, 2017 7:18 am
india vs australia, india cricket team, india australia first odi, odi series, virat kohli, ms dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, hardik pandya, cricket, indian express MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya during the 1st one day international (ODI) cricket match in the India-Australia series at M A Chidhambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

After a spectacular match in Chennai, India won the match against Australia by 26 runs (D/L method) and is now leading by 1-0 in the five-match ODI series. The day was affected by torrential showers and the visiting country fought but they were stalled with a revised target of 164 from 21 overs. India continued their dominance in limited overs cricket under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, but in today’s match former captain MS Dhoni stole all the limelight along with Hardik Pandya.

India notched up a total of 281/7 in 50 overs after batting first. However, it was not a smooth ride. At one point India was tottering at 87/5, but a partnership of 118 runs between Dhoni and Pandya for the sixth wicket provided resistance. The wicket-keeper batsman eventually scored 79 runs off 88 deliveries that included four fours and two maximums.

Dhoni hit another milestone by becoming the fourth Indian batsman to have 100th international half-century under his belt. After stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, the Ranchi player created a historic feat against Australia today in his second home turf — Chennai. Tweeple couldn’t stop praising him, and the microblogging site was filled with praises not just for his batting but also for his wicket-keeping skills.

And the excited multiplied as the men in blue stole all the thunder. Apart from Dhoni, Indian cricket fans showered heaps of praises on Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 30) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 33) too were praised at the end of the match. And of course there were jokes and digs taken at Australian players.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 18: Latest News