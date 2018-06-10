Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup Final: Twitterati ‘salute’ Sunil Chhetri and team for the big win by 2-0

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup: India beat Kenya 2-0 to win title in the summit clash at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Cut to social media, fans witnessing the epic battle on TV screens also couldn’t control their joy and broke out in an exuberant celebration online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 11:11:53 pm
india vs kenya, sunil chhetri, Hero Intercontinental Cup 2018, india beats kenya, football news, Ind vs ken, intercontinental cup champions, indian football, India’s soccer player Sunil Chhetri, right,controls the ball from an identified Kenyan player, during the Hero Intercontinental Cup final match in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India defeated Kenya 2-0 to lift the Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. The electrifying summit showdown of the match before a packed stadium saw fans roaring for Sunil Chhetri and his teams. With a lead of two goals, Sunil Chhetri’s brace helped India to clinch the title.

India had blanked Kenya 3-0 in their previous encounter during the tournament and the final match was seen as an opportunity for Kenya to seek revenge for their humiliating loss in the league stage. Although they tried to maintain a good pressure in the second half of the match, owing to India’s lead and team’s joint effort along with full support from the audience, the host country dominated and won in style.

Cut to social media, fans witnessing the epic battle on TV screens also couldn’t control their joy and broke out in an exuberant celebration online.

Tributes and praise flooded Twitter for matching up with Messi in the goals tally and Indians couldn’t be any happier. Sample these:

The final match of the championship also became special as Indian skipper doubled the lead in the second half and equalled Lionel Messi in terms of international goals. With 64 goals in his kitty, he is currently in second position among active International goalscorers along with the Argentinian star player. Cristiano Ronaldo is only active player ahead of Chhetri now.

Football buffs couldn’t stop cheering for the Indian captain who has been wowing fans with his superb performances. The 33-year old already made the country proud not just by defeating opponent teams with his stunning goals but also by playing 100 matches while donning the Indian jersey.

