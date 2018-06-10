India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup Final: Twitterati ‘salute’ Sunil Chhetri and team for the big win by 2-0

India’s soccer player Sunil Chhetri, right,controls the ball from an identified Kenyan player, during the Hero Intercontinental Cup final match in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) India’s soccer player Sunil Chhetri, right,controls the ball from an identified Kenyan player, during the Hero Intercontinental Cup final match in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India defeated Kenya 2-0 to lift the Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. The electrifying summit showdown of the match before a packed stadium saw fans roaring for Sunil Chhetri and his teams. With a lead of two goals, Sunil Chhetri’s brace helped India to clinch the title.

India had blanked Kenya 3-0 in their previous encounter during the tournament and the final match was seen as an opportunity for Kenya to seek revenge for their humiliating loss in the league stage. Although they tried to maintain a good pressure in the second half of the match, owing to India’s lead and team’s joint effort along with full support from the audience, the host country dominated and won in style.

Cut to social media, fans witnessing the epic battle on TV screens also couldn’t control their joy and broke out in an exuberant celebration online.

Tributes and praise flooded Twitter for matching up with Messi in the goals tally and Indians couldn’t be any happier. Sample these:

#INDvKEN That's a splendid display from the boys @chetrisunil11 🔥🔥..!! U guys made the whole India proud.Congrats @IndianFootball

On winning the #IntercontinentalCup2018 .

The football era is officially begun 😎 ✌️…!! #bleedBlue — vishnuvarthan (@I_mvishnu) June 10, 2018

Congratulations team India and a special congrats to @chetrisunil11 for being second in the international goal scorer list ☺️ #INDvKEN #IntercontinentalCup #IntercontinentalCup2018 — SachiN A R (@sachin__ar) June 10, 2018

What a moment for Team India and @chetrisunil11 winning Intercontinental cup 2018 defeating Kenya 2-0. In the process Chhetri also equalled Lionel messi scoring 64 international Goals. #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/4bCKq6ZDL7 — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) June 10, 2018

🇮🇳 Chak de INDIA !!!

The Champion of Hero Intercontinental cup 2018. Highest Active International Goal Scorers: 🇵🇹(Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo – 81

🇮🇳(INDIA) SUNIL CHHETRI – 64

🇦🇷(Argentina) Lionel Messi – 64

Keep letting us feel proud Captain #Chhetri . — Anand kishore (@Anandksr) June 10, 2018

And India wins it…

Sunil chhetri and Lionel Messi both share the same number of goals.

Definitely there is no comparison between the two captains, but the Indian captain has contributed more to his national team than the Argentinian :) ISL has seriously changed Indian football — NAVONEEL NANDAN (@being_navo) June 10, 2018

INDIA EMERGE AS CHAMPIONS IN THE INTERCONTINENTAL CUP 2018

This victory comes as a great achievement for Indian football. More than this win,it’s the support of the nation that stands above all. 1000s joined the Blue Pilgrims to support the team which has worked so hard!#INDvKEN — AkShAtA (@MenInBlueDvotee) June 10, 2018

👍👍👍GOOSEBUMPS. We are witnessing a revolution in @IndianFootball. The scenes in the Stadium are surreal. Thank you @chetrisunil11 and Team for making us proud. Onwards and Upwards from here. My favourite moment of this #HeroIntercontinentalCup has to be this ❤️ #INDvKEN — Shahanaaz Shaikh💙 (@ShaikhShahanaaz) June 10, 2018

Highest active international goalscorers’ list:

Ronaldo 🇵🇹 – 81

Chhetri🇮🇳 – 64

Messi🇦🇷 – 64 Congrats @chetrisunil11 👍🏻

Proud of you…#INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/TCiu3bBNxn — ʎʞuǝʌ (@_VenkyTweets) June 10, 2018

Equals Messi’s record of Goals. What a player Sunil Chhetri has been. Massive Respect 🙏 — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) June 10, 2018

The greatest players are the quickest thinkers – @chetrisunil11 take a bow (again) #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/M80QKntrXT — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) June 10, 2018

Thank you @chetrisunil11 for giving the country so much to cherish. You were inspirational and I am sure this #IntercontinentalCup victory will help in ensuring that you guys play in a jam packed stadium . Congratulations @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/YgwiCmccw7 — Satvik Bhatt (@cricket_satvik) June 10, 2018

India 🇮🇳 wins !

Congratulation!

Take a bow for Socerman !Sunil Chhetri

For an amazing brace! #INDvKEN — Anuj Tiwari (@anujtiwariIND) June 10, 2018

Sunil Chhetri has equalled Lionel Messi with 64 international goals. Chhetri has a better goal per game ratio than Messi and is now joint 2nd highest active international football goal scorer.

India is proud of you @chetrisunil11#JaiHind 🇮🇳#chhetri100 #sunilchhetri #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/trAW7jDbt3 — KapoorRohan (@samratrohan99) June 10, 2018

And thats a wrap up of Hero intercontinental Cup with the 🏆 and one proud records as Sunil Chhetri equals Messi’s record, joint second highest scorer among active players kudos to Chhetri and @IndianFootball 🇮🇳

#INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/xNkyCrmxuF — Troll (@sabtrolled) June 10, 2018

Sunil Chhetri scores his 64th international goal. Tied with Lionel Messi among active footballers across the world. Take a bow, captain! #INDvKEN #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue — Bihan Sengupta (@BihanSengupta91) June 10, 2018

@chetrisunil11 sir Thankyou for inspiring a whole generation..

Your contribution is too huge for the support you get…I hope and pray some day you and indian football will get its due..#BleedBlue #IndianFootball #TeamIndia #BackTheBlue #Champions — avinash shaw (@avinashshaw552) June 10, 2018

The final match of the championship also became special as Indian skipper doubled the lead in the second half and equalled Lionel Messi in terms of international goals. With 64 goals in his kitty, he is currently in second position among active International goalscorers along with the Argentinian star player. Cristiano Ronaldo is only active player ahead of Chhetri now.

Football buffs couldn’t stop cheering for the Indian captain who has been wowing fans with his superb performances. The 33-year old already made the country proud not just by defeating opponent teams with his stunning goals but also by playing 100 matches while donning the Indian jersey.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd