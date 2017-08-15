On Independence Day, US envoy to India takes to Twitter to share the photo of her Kanjeevaram sari debut

The US Envoy to India chose a Kanjeevam as her debut sari for an Independence Day celebrations’ event. (Source: MaryKay Carlson/Twitter) The US Envoy to India chose a Kanjeevam as her debut sari for an Independence Day celebrations’ event. (Source: MaryKay Carlson/Twitter)

Remember how the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi had started a #Sareesearch on Twitter recently? MaryKay Carlson was on a sari hunt to mark the debut of her first appearance in the traditional Indian drape for an event marking India’s 70th Independence Day. She had launched a hashtag over the past one month on the micro-blogging site, inviting recommendations for the perfect sari. Turns out, Carlson found her perfect match in a rich Kanjeevaram red sari and promptly took to the Internet to share her picture.

Before she finally reached the decision to wear the red and green Kanjeevaram sari, she had narrowed down her choices to four — a Jamdani, a Dupion, a Kanjeevaram and a Tussar sari each and turned to the Netizens for help to sift out ‘The One’. And it seems, the ‘voter’s choice’ went for the Kanjeevaram sari and needless to say, Carlson looked absolutely beautiful in the attire.

“#SareeSearch success! Excited to attend #IndependenceDayIndia celebration wearing the voters’ choice – Kanjeevaram. #WeWearCulture,” she tweeted, as a caption to the picture of herself in the red and green sari.

This is the US envoy to India’s tweet.

Twitter, meanwhile, began buzzing with praises for Carlson and her choice soon after.

Wow… Looking so beautiful mam.. Adorable..💖💖💖💖💖💖👌👌👌👌👌 — Poornima Jain (@PoornimaJain10) August 15, 2017

Ma’am !! Looking Gorgeous !!!

Sincere gratitude for embracing our culture on this auspicious day #IndependenceDayIndia #WeWearCulture — NEW HORIZON🇮🇳 (@JerryByomkesh) August 15, 2017

कितनी सुंदर लग रही है आप साड़ी में मैडम — विनय कुमार सिंह (@vinay_singh21) August 15, 2017

Thank You Ma’am for the kind gesture! !!☺ you look beautiful in this attire. — Darshan (@ddpandya) August 15, 2017

You Look Beautiful in Kanjeevaram Saree .. Happy Independence Day — Kapil Naren (@kapilnaren) August 15, 2017

Magnificent mam. You look great in the saree. 🙏 — Hari (@harikiranreddyg) August 15, 2017

