Indian Independence Day 2017: Google celebrates with a STUNNING, artistic doodle

Marking 70 years of India’s freedom from British rule, the guys over at Google made an absolutely stunning doodle, playing the motif of the Indian Parliament, a symbolic wheel for the Ashok Chakra, the country’s national bird – the peacock – and making it all come alive in shades of colours from the national flag, saffron, green, white and blue.

The special doodle has been designed and created by Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik, who is known for her paper technique artwork. According to Google’s statement, Karnik “used a unique paper-cut art style to create a Doodle fit for the bold and colorful celebration of today’s events. The Parliament House depicted in her work commemorates this day, this movement, and this triumph of independence”. The word ‘Google’ is displayed across the Parliament building, made out of ribbons of the Indian tricolour.

During previous years, the doodle team has experimented with various themes to mark the occasion. While in 2010, they incorporated the national flag in the form of a flower in place of the second O, they went on to work with Indian symbols such as the Red Fort (from where Jawaharlal Nehru raised the national flag as a declaration of the country’s independence), the peacock, and various renditions of the national flag.

For this year’s doodle, Karnik painstakingly went through the process of folding and layering ribbons of paper to create the intricate design, which was then rendered as a seemingly 3D image. Here’s a look at Karnik’s work in progress, as she went about making the final doodle for India’s 714st Independence Day.

