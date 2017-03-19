Ind vs Aus: These memes on Cheteshwar Pujara’s 525-Ball epic innings will leave you in splits

The star batsman spending 11 hours on the crease! The star batsman spending 11 hours on the crease!

The third Test between India and Australia has been quite a celebratory for many reasons, and mostly because of Cheteshwar Pujara’s magnificent performance. Pujara scored his third Test double century while Wriddhiman Saha scored his third century. Pujara became the first Indian cricketer to face 500 balls in a single Test innings, breaking the record held by Rahul Dravid who faced 495 balls in a single innings against Pakistan in 2004.

And along with Pujara’s epic performance that speaks volumes about dedication, perseverance, something else also gripped the audiences’ mind — time. Yes, Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls, spending a whopping 668 minutes at the crease!

And harping upon the 11-hours marathon of Pujara’s batting, Twitterati of course exploded with many complimentary messages along with a few a little dash of humour. Many users took to the micro-blogging site and shared their opinion about how one would look after the time lapsed before and after Pujara’s batting. The funny memes have left people on social media ROFL-ing. Few also highlighted how the world changed during the time he batted, and UP politics was certainly the favourite reference.

Check out some of the funny reactions here.

Pujara: Tu gaadi mein wait kar main aaya batting kar ke

Friend: pic.twitter.com/RnmhHKkAxN — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 19, 2017

Pic 1: Audience when Pujara comes to bat

Pic 2: Audience when Pujara scores 200 pic.twitter.com/YrJ8sKiwvh — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) March 19, 2017

My friend when Pujara started his innings and after it ended @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/BGi6KNsYKE — Daily Insanity (@Fedup_indian) March 19, 2017

Red Lady when Pujara’s innings started vs ended…. pic.twitter.com/e5V4J0CNgG — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) March 19, 2017

Pic 1: When Pujara came in to bat Pic 2: When Pujara got out #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/bA6TOYG0iC — urstrulyKajalNath (@BanarasiBasanti) March 19, 2017

*Before death* Yamraj: Tumhari aakhiri icha Kya hai? Pujara: Bas ek bar aur batting karna hai. — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) March 19, 2017

Pic 1: Pujara batting at 10*

Pic 2: Pujara batting at 110*#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/ZFLfmXpPqR — R (@AwaraRish) March 18, 2017

Just to highlight it’s length, when Pujara started his innings, Yogi Adityanath was an ordinary MP. #IndvAus — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) March 19, 2017

Pujara was given out lbw to a sharply turning Nathan Lyon delivery when on 157 but he managed to prolong Australia’s misery by using review to get the decision overturned. The 29-year-old took a single off Lyon to bring up his third double century before falling to the off-spinner.

