‘Take a bow!’: Twitterati cheer Kuldeep Yadav, third Indian bowler to take ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav took the hat-trick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia as the host team defeated the visiting team by 50 runs. Kuldeep Yadav picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 7:43 am
Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav hat-trick, India vs Australia, ind vs aus Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick. (Source: PTI)
Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav achieved a great feat in the second ODI played in Kolkata. Taking three wickets in a row, he became the third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick as India played Australia at Eden Gardens. Yadav picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to become the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in One-Day International cricket after legendary Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.

As cricket stalwarts applauded his style and superb performance, Indian Twitterati too joined in with enthusiastic congratulatory messages. As soon as he took the first two wickets, Kuldeep Yadav started trending on Twitter.

The micro-blogging site has been flooded with video clips of his hat-trick as well as messages for the young cricketer. Not just praise, soon memes and gifs taking a jibe at Aussie players too flooded the social media platform.

Sample some of them here:

Yadav took the hat-trick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia as the host team defeated the visiting team by 50 runs. With this win, India has a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After’s Dhoni’s hit a milestone in Chennai by making his 100th half-century in International cricket to become the fourth Indian player to do so, now Yadav has hit another milestone. Surely, this series in the festive season is giving Indians more reasons to celebrate.

