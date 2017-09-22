‘Take a bow!’: Twitterati cheer Kuldeep Yadav, third Indian bowler to take ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick. (Source: PTI) Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick. (Source: PTI)

Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav achieved a great feat in the second ODI played in Kolkata. Taking three wickets in a row, he became the third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick as India played Australia at Eden Gardens. Yadav picked up the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to become the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in One-Day International cricket after legendary Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.

As cricket stalwarts applauded his style and superb performance, Indian Twitterati too joined in with enthusiastic congratulatory messages. As soon as he took the first two wickets, Kuldeep Yadav started trending on Twitter.

The micro-blogging site has been flooded with video clips of his hat-trick as well as messages for the young cricketer. Not just praise, soon memes and gifs taking a jibe at Aussie players too flooded the social media platform.

Sample some of them here:

Young Genius Golden Boy Kuldeep Yadav gives Golden moments to Indian Cricket ODI #Hattrick after 26 years #JaiMataDi pic.twitter.com/od6VPCy8J0 — Nation First (@pankajsuper30) September 21, 2017

Amazing bowling performance by Kuldeep Yadav. A hat-trick. That too against Australia. That too while Sanjay Manjrekar is doing commentary. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 21, 2017

You won’t see a better hat trick ball than that from Kuldeep Yadav! So happy for the young man.👏👏👏 #HatTrick — Ranbir kapoor (@Kapoor1ranbir) September 21, 2017

Hattrick Garden aka Eden Gardens 1991 – kapil Dev 2001 – harbhajan Singh 2017 – Kuldeep Yadav 🙌🙌😍😍😱😱#INDvAUS — Anirudh Dubey (@anidubey2012) September 21, 2017

Australia is world champion team and it is not a weak team. Kuldeep Yadav was awesome today and he deserves credit for the work he did. — chetan vashistth (@chetanhere) September 21, 2017

Kuldeep Yadav has taken a hat-trick out of nowhere! And that too against Australia! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2017

Kuldeep to Wade OUT

Kuldeep to Agar OUT

Kuldeep to Cummins OUT and Its a Hat trick for Kuldeep Yadav! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 21, 2017

#INDvAUS

After a hattrick Kuldeep Yadav is doing Garba now😂 pic.twitter.com/IcCUwUOnWb — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) September 21, 2017

Kuldeep yadav ne apne कुल ka naam roshan kiya.#IndvsAus — Devanshu 💯 (@FameFucking) September 21, 2017

Kuldeep Yadav is hunting Kangaroos on first day of Navratri. Forgive him god! #INDvAUS — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 21, 2017

Yadav took the hat-trick in the 33rd over of the match against Australia as the host team defeated the visiting team by 50 runs. With this win, India has a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After’s Dhoni’s hit a milestone in Chennai by making his 100th half-century in International cricket to become the fourth Indian player to do so, now Yadav has hit another milestone. Surely, this series in the festive season is giving Indians more reasons to celebrate.

