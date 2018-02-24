Impressed by an anonymous artist’s work, Anand Mahindra reaches out to Tweeple to help him find the painter

Anand Mahindra is known to share works of artists on Twitter to support promising entrepreneurs. Anand Mahindra is known to share works of artists on Twitter to support promising entrepreneurs.

The power of social media should not be underestimated. Of late, we have seen many heartwarming stories where strangers in the virtual world has come together to help each other. A firm believer in the kindness and helpfulness of Twitterati, Anand Mahindra once again shared something on the microblogging site. The chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted the work of an anonymous artist and asked people online if someone could connect him with the painter or share some information about him.

“Looks like this has been on social media for a while but just got it in my #whatsappwonderbox Who is this man & where is this? What a talent & what a charismatic character. He paints like a man possessed. Is anyone supporting this Wizard of Wall-Art?” he wrote while sharing the work of the talented artist.

Looks like this has been on social media for a while but just got it in my #whatsappwonderbox Who is this man & where is this? What a talent & what a charismatic character. He paints like a man possessed..Is anyone supporting this Wizard of Wall-Art? pic.twitter.com/s901nvHR3l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2018

Although Twitterati haven’t been able to identify him yet, many suggested the talented man is from Kerala. And even though most are not sure how to trace the artist, Mahindra is not ready to give up.

He is from Kerala, nobody knows his name or place, he appeared from nowhere, did this painting on a public wall with Mud and grass and not responded to anyone, he just finished his work and walked away. What a talent, made such a beautiful painting from nothing. — Maclin (@maclin_mallet) February 24, 2018

This video is from Adoor, Kerala — Binu Johny (@Binujohny) February 24, 2018

It looks somewhere in Kerala. But had some one sponsored this artist, he wld hv come to our world’s view. For him, it looks like it is his world. — U H K Prasad (@uhkp) February 24, 2018

This is in Kerala for sure but details not known. I get to see it is a local tv chanel clipping Sir. — Nandini Das Kamath (@Nandiniregil) February 24, 2018

We can’t be a society that ignores such passion… Somebody should be able to find him… http://t.co/mSj9myNwNM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2018

This is not the first time Mahindra has reached out to Tweeple to help artists and young entrepreneurs. From gifting a new vehicle to an auto-rickshaw driver who gave his three-wheeler Scorpio a unique twist to a young painter in Bengaluru whose artworks drew the attention of the authorities about the pothole woes, the businessman uses social media as a medium to connect with the talented individuals.

Recently, he had come across a story of a single mother running a food truck and promised to help her with another vehicle to expand the business.

The Power of Public Relations at multiple levels. Just ate roti and chicken at Shilpa’s food truck in Mangalore. She recently received a brand new Bolero from Mahindra for expansion. Fascinating story of resilience, luck and passion. pic.twitter.com/ukk2R1kqBe — Amith P (@amithpr) February 10, 2018

Once she starts her new food truck I will have to pay a visit & sample that delicious cuisine myself. Can’t let you guys have all the fun! http://t.co/ATV8o3ExL1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2018

