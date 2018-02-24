  • Associate Sponsor
Impressed by an anonymous artist’s work, Anand Mahindra reaches out to Tweeple to help him find the painter

Although Twitterati haven't been able to identify him yet, many suggested the talented man is from Kerala. And even though most are not sure how to trace the artist, Anand Mahindra is not ready to give up.

The power of social media should not be underestimated. Of late, we have seen many heartwarming stories where strangers in the virtual world has come together to help each other. A firm believer in the kindness and helpfulness of Twitterati, Anand Mahindra once again shared something on the microblogging site. The chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted the work of an anonymous artist and asked people online if someone could connect him with the painter or share some information about him.

“Looks like this has been on social media for a while but just got it in my #whatsappwonderbox Who is this man & where is this? What a talent & what a charismatic character. He paints like a man possessed. Is anyone supporting this Wizard of Wall-Art?” he wrote while sharing the work of the talented artist.

Although Twitterati haven’t been able to identify him yet, many suggested the talented man is from Kerala. And even though most are not sure how to trace the artist, Mahindra is not ready to give up.

This is not the first time Mahindra has reached out to Tweeple to help artists and young entrepreneurs. From gifting a new vehicle to an auto-rickshaw driver who gave his three-wheeler Scorpio a unique twist to a young painter in Bengaluru whose artworks drew the attention of the authorities about the pothole woes, the businessman uses social media as a medium to connect with the talented individuals.

Recently, he had come across a story of a single mother running a food truck and promised to help her with another vehicle to expand the business.

