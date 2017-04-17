Latest News

IIT Kharagpur may start ‘ Vastu Shastra’ classes; this is how Twitterati reacted

IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra: "*yeh kiski hain aahat, yeh kiska hain saaya* playing in the background when you visit the institute."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 17, 2017 6:52 pm
iit kharagpur, iit kharagpur vastu shastra, iit kharagpur courses, iit kharagpur vastu shastra course, iit kharagpur vastu shastra course, iit kjharagpur cut offs, iit kharagpur teach vastu shastra, indian express, indian express news The institute is planning to introduce the course’s basics in the first and second years of undergraduate architecture course, slated to begin this August. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are someone who has always been fascinated with Vastu Shastra, then chances are you may now get to study it as a full-fledged course at one of the country’s most prestigious colleges. According to a Times of India report, IIT Kharagpur has decided to start Vastu Shastra classes for architecture students. The news generated strong reactions on social media, especially on Twitter. The oldest IIT in the country — IIT Kharagpur apparently emphasises that traditional Indian architecture has its concepts laid out in the shastra and believes that to be a “well-rounded architect”, one needs to have a basic knowledge of these concepts. The institute is planning to introduce the course basics in the first and second years of its undergraduate architecture course, slated to begin this August.

ALSO READ | Class 12 CBSE Physical Education textbook claims 36-24-36 is ‘best’ female figure

Meanwhile, from support to jokes and everything in between — this is what Twitter users had to say.

While the institute was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging site, others also welcomed the move.

ALSO READ | IIT Kharagpur to start ‘Vastu Shastra’ classes for architecture students: Report

According to the TOI report, Joy Sen, a member of faculty at the institute said that Vastu Shastra had its beginnings in the Rig Veda and has a scientific tenor. “Today, the whole world is looking at green living, thanks to the way we are suffering due to erratic concretisation. The concept of Vastu revolves around the healthy relationship of nature and infrastructure, hence its modern relevance,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 17: Latest News