IIT Kharagpur may start ‘ Vastu Shastra’ classes; this is how Twitterati reacted

The institute is planning to introduce the course’s basics in the first and second years of undergraduate architecture course, slated to begin this August. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The institute is planning to introduce the course’s basics in the first and second years of undergraduate architecture course, slated to begin this August. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are someone who has always been fascinated with Vastu Shastra, then chances are you may now get to study it as a full-fledged course at one of the country’s most prestigious colleges. According to a Times of India report, IIT Kharagpur has decided to start Vastu Shastra classes for architecture students. The news generated strong reactions on social media, especially on Twitter. The oldest IIT in the country — IIT Kharagpur apparently emphasises that traditional Indian architecture has its concepts laid out in the shastra and believes that to be a “well-rounded architect”, one needs to have a basic knowledge of these concepts. The institute is planning to introduce the course basics in the first and second years of its undergraduate architecture course, slated to begin this August.

ALSO READ | Class 12 CBSE Physical Education textbook claims 36-24-36 is ‘best’ female figure

Meanwhile, from support to jokes and everything in between — this is what Twitter users had to say.

*yeh kiski hain aahat, yeh kiska hain saaya* playing in the background when you visit @IITKgp#vastushastra — naammeinkyarakhahain (@gumnaamhainkoi) April 17, 2017

IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra. Spooky hostel stories now have a reason. Tch Tch. — Moonstruck Leo (@MaverickMiss29) April 16, 2017

@timesofindia Lol.. india is back to 1800s — Rajat (@rsrajat365) April 16, 2017

Bharatnatyam then now IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra@HRDMinistry u r going to ruin the education system of #India to the ground. — Vkki (@VikeshAvius) April 17, 2017

INC promoted astronomy which helped launch Mangalyaan

BJP introduces astrology in IIT to obsess with Mangal Vaastuhttp://t.co/XA6OBWwlpm — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) April 17, 2017

While the institute was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging site, others also welcomed the move.

@IndianExpress Great Vedic Science has got recognition — Yogesh (@yogashar99) April 17, 2017

@DibakarGhosh111 @IndianExpress important education should have incorporated long back. It’s pure science — Muthu (@muthu_study) April 17, 2017

@IndianExpress@calamur Good -lot of folks factor this in while constructing or building. So better to formalize and create structured education#vastuIITKGP — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) April 17, 2017

ALSO READ | IIT Kharagpur to start ‘Vastu Shastra’ classes for architecture students: Report

According to the TOI report, Joy Sen, a member of faculty at the institute said that Vastu Shastra had its beginnings in the Rig Veda and has a scientific tenor. “Today, the whole world is looking at green living, thanks to the way we are suffering due to erratic concretisation. The concept of Vastu revolves around the healthy relationship of nature and infrastructure, hence its modern relevance,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd