After JEE main 2017 results, Twitterati just can’t stop with engineering and exam jokes

JEE main 2017 results are out. And, as usual there’s a lot of hearsay around it. From a total number of 11,86,454 candidates, 2,21,427 students have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017. But, what caught almost everyone by surprise was that the JEE topper Kalpit Veerwal scored a perfect 360 out of 360 marks.

His outstanding achievement called for many congratulatory messages and praiseworthy words on social media. However, there was also some who went on to create memes of the sensational score, all in good humour, of course!

Meanwhile, Vasu Jain and Anaye Agarwal secured second and third rank respectively with 350 marks each. Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi has scored the most among girls with AIR 71 rank and 321 marks.

Well, the number of girls still remains low in comparison to the boys that made the cut. Among the top 5,000, the number of girls remains low with only 466 girls among 4534 boys. Another thing that piqued interest on Internet was the reservation category seats.

The examination results always arouse a lot of curiosity — and it’s not just among the ones who sat for it. Twitter was buzzing was jokes and sarcastic one-liners after the JEE results, and it’s hardly surprising. Take a look at a few tweets on engineering and exams here.

My parents reaction to JEE RESULTS #lagaye pic.twitter.com/ODO7XKVmrU — Runaj Mutha (@im_runaj) April 27, 2017

#Bahubali2 ratings is equivalent to PWD catergory cut off in JEE Main 2017 — Sagnik Mishra (@Sangy_Sagnik) April 28, 2017

When u just pass the cutoff

(Not because u scored good but just because of low cutoff)#JEEMain2017 #JEEMains2017 #JEEMainResult pic.twitter.com/U4NTmBSBOw — Manik Chauhan (@manikchauhan) April 27, 2017

Tensed day for Indians today 2 most thing they care about are out today

1. Mera #JEEMain results ka kya hua

2. Why katappa killed #Bahubali — ashwini badgal (@ashwini_badgal) April 27, 2017

With the anxiety around the exam results, we feel a little humour would simply act like a stress buster!

