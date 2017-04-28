Latest News

After JEE main 2017 results, Twitterati just can’t stop with engineering and exam jokes

Twitter was buzzing was jokes and sarcastic one-liners after the JEE results, and it's hardly surprising.

Published:April 28, 2017
IIT JEE, JEE Main results, JEE jokes, JEE memes, JEE twitter reactions, JEE twitter jokes, JEE Exams, Kalpit Veerwal JEE topper, JEE topper memes, JEE topper jokes, indian express, indian express news JEE jokes! (Source: Manik Chauhan/Twitter)

JEE main 2017 results are out. And, as usual there’s a lot of hearsay around it. From a total number of 11,86,454 candidates, 2,21,427 students have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017. But, what caught almost everyone by surprise was that the JEE topper Kalpit Veerwal scored a perfect 360 out of 360 marks.

His outstanding achievement called for many congratulatory messages and praiseworthy words on social media. However, there was also some who went on to create memes of the sensational score, all in good humour, of course!

Meanwhile, Vasu Jain and Anaye Agarwal secured second and third rank respectively with 350 marks each. Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi has scored the most among girls with AIR 71 rank and 321 marks.

Well, the number of girls still remains low in comparison to the boys that made the cut. Among the top 5,000, the number of girls remains low with only 466 girls among 4534 boys. Another thing that piqued interest on Internet was the reservation category seats.

The examination results always arouse a lot of curiosity — and it’s not just among the ones who sat for it. Twitter was buzzing was jokes and sarcastic one-liners after the JEE results, and it’s hardly surprising. Take a look at a few tweets on engineering and exams here.

With the anxiety around the exam results, we feel a little humour would simply act like a stress buster!

