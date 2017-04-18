Bizarre notice asking women to wear ‘decent clothes’ for IIT Delhi event ruffles feathers on social media

A photo of the IIT Delhi notice was shared on Facebook which in no time started garnering attention on social media. (Source: Pinjra Tod/Facebook) A photo of the IIT Delhi notice was shared on Facebook which in no time started garnering attention on social media. (Source: Pinjra Tod/Facebook)

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, other than being known as a prestigious institute for engineering aspirants, is now in news for an entirely different reason. If a Facebook post by Pinjra Tod is anything to go by, a notice had been put up at the women’s hostel of the institute, asking students to ‘dress decently’ for an upcoming occasion.

A photo of the notice was shared on Facebook which in no time started garnering attention on social media. Although one of the comments on the post read that the notice has been “revoked”, people have called out the institute for dictating women to “wear a full covered decent western or indian dresses” in the notice signed on April 16.

“IIT-Delhi wants women hostellers to wear “a full covered decent western or Indian dresses”, for House Day, an annual event where residents can invite ‘guests’ inside the hostel for an hour.

Why do our administrations have this anxiety and desperate need to police what women wear? Every other day, there is some absurd diktat in one institution or another.

If the notice is to go by, it was issued in Himadri hostel of the institute. According to an NDTV report, Ramgopal Rao, one of the professors at IIT, said they had not intended to impose a dress code. “I will speak with the concerned warden and ask her to withdraw such a notice. This is entirely her personal opinion and she has put it up on her own as a warden,” he said.

