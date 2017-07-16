Latest News
  • IIFA 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘laugh’ it off after not winning Best actor award, and Twitterati laugh back at him

IIFA 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘laugh’ it off after not winning Best actor award, and Twitterati laugh back at him

In the midst of IIFA 2017, actor Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted something rather cryptic. Tagging the award ceremony, he wrote, ".@IIFA hahahaha". The actor who performed at the award ceremony did not win an award, and his tweet is being interpreted as a classic case of 'grapes of sour'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 16, 2017 7:41 pm
sushant singh rajput, iifa 2017, sushant singh rajput's tweet, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The actor did not win an ward in the recently concluded IIFA awards. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Bollywood loves its award nights, and stars turn up in their best attires to attend them. Recently the International Film Academy or IIFA for 2017 concluded and social media is still reeling with all the pictures. The who’s who of Bollywood turned up in New York and raised the temperature like never before. While pictures of celebrities are floating on social media, the list of winners has also been revealed. While Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for the same film. In the midst of all this, actor Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted something rather cryptic. Tagging the award ceremony, he wrote, “.@IIFA hahahaha”. The actor who performed at the award ceremony did not win an award, and his tweet is being interpreted as a classic case of ‘grapes of sour’.

This is what he tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions.

Well, trolls can be rather rude.

And things do not seem to get any better.

The actor’s recent film, Raabta and its eventual fate at the box office were not forgotten by people. How could they?

Some went all out and called out the actor’s tweet.

And some used stills of the actor’s film to make fun of him.

The stars assembled at New York to join in the celebrations. Everyone from Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan made an appearance and mesmerised the fans with their performance. While others made news for their bold and unconventional fashion choices.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 16: Latest News