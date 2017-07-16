IIFA 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘laugh’ it off after not winning Best actor award, and Twitterati laugh back at him

The actor did not win an ward in the recently concluded IIFA awards. (Source: File Photo) The actor did not win an ward in the recently concluded IIFA awards. (Source: File Photo)

Bollywood loves its award nights, and stars turn up in their best attires to attend them. Recently the International Film Academy or IIFA for 2017 concluded and social media is still reeling with all the pictures. The who’s who of Bollywood turned up in New York and raised the temperature like never before. While pictures of celebrities are floating on social media, the list of winners has also been revealed. While Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for the same film. In the midst of all this, actor Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted something rather cryptic. Tagging the award ceremony, he wrote, “.@IIFA hahahaha”. The actor who performed at the award ceremony did not win an award, and his tweet is being interpreted as a classic case of ‘grapes of sour’.

This is what he tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions.

Iske to tweet me bhi over acting dikhta hai http://t.co/RAloHeIybn — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 16, 2017

Well, trolls can be rather rude.

Acting Acting Yes Papa

Getting awards No Papa

Telling Lies No Papa

Open your mouth.. http://t.co/YykYjt5LXF — Rakendu (@RakenduSharma) July 16, 2017

And things do not seem to get any better.

When you don’t get any awards despite dancing at the award show. http://t.co/h2eXQjQNQL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 16, 2017

The actor’s recent film, Raabta and its eventual fate at the box office were not forgotten by people. How could they?

IIFA: ‘Raabta’ has made Indian film industry proud! SSR: pic.twitter.com/mPLY72M00X — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 16, 2017

Some went all out and called out the actor’s tweet.

And some used stills of the actor’s film to make fun of him.

ROFL Ye Le 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Silent Ho Ja Warna 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xvUyaTauXi — King Of Chittor 👑🗡 (@rahul_narwar) July 16, 2017

The stars assembled at New York to join in the celebrations. Everyone from Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan made an appearance and mesmerised the fans with their performance. While others made news for their bold and unconventional fashion choices.

