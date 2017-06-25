Latest News

Twitterati applaud Indian skipper Mithali Raj for reading a book just before going to bat

Before making some records, Mithali Raj was seen sitting on the sidelines, calmly reading a book, while she was the next in line to come to bat. In the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup, India defeated England and the skipper scored 71 runs, her seventh consecutive half-century in ODI.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 25, 2017 1:36 pm
ICC women's world cup 2017, indian women cricket team, mithali raj, mithali raj reading a book, indian express, indian express news Mithali Raj is the new captain cool. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

For all cricket fans, there is much to cheer this season. While the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 just concluded, the ICC Women’s World Cup began from June 24, and the Indian women’s team has already put up an impressive show. In their opening match against England, the Indian team, led by Mithali Raj registered a convincing victory, while the captain scored 71 runs, her seventh consecutive half-century in ODI. But before making some records, she was seen sitting on the sidelines and calmly reading a book.

And she was doing all this when she was the next in line to come to bat.

Yes, indeed. Her calm and composure, captured in the camera has won the hearts of the people. It was just recently when she was applauded for shutting down a sexist question, and now with this she seems to be a favourite of social media.

This is the footage of the ‘captain cool’ reading a book that the Internet cannot get enough of.

And ICC sums it up in the best way possible.

We are not surprised with this ‘confession’.

We agree.

Absolutely.

The comparisons with MS Dhoni were inevitable.

While social media could not get enough of this, Raj took to Twitter and explained why she was reading a book. And the reply will make you admire her even more.

The Indian women cricket team are looking extremely focused and determined. The captain was ably supported by other players. Batting first, India put up a splendid show with Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Raj scoring half-centuries each. This helped India to reach a total of 281 for the loss of three wickets. While England were bowled out for 246 in the chase.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 25: Latest News