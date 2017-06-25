Twitterati applaud Indian skipper Mithali Raj for reading a book just before going to bat

Mithali Raj is the new captain cool. (Source: Twitter) Mithali Raj is the new captain cool. (Source: Twitter)

For all cricket fans, there is much to cheer this season. While the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 just concluded, the ICC Women’s World Cup began from June 24, and the Indian women’s team has already put up an impressive show. In their opening match against England, the Indian team, led by Mithali Raj registered a convincing victory, while the captain scored 71 runs, her seventh consecutive half-century in ODI. But before making some records, she was seen sitting on the sidelines and calmly reading a book.

And she was doing all this when she was the next in line to come to bat.

Yes, indeed. Her calm and composure, captured in the camera has won the hearts of the people. It was just recently when she was applauded for shutting down a sexist question, and now with this she seems to be a favourite of social media.

This is the footage of the ‘captain cool’ reading a book that the Internet cannot get enough of.

And ICC sums it up in the best way possible.

We are not surprised with this ‘confession’.

I’ve always had a crush on Mithali Raj. And that sight of her sitting on the sidelines and being immersed in a book just intensified it now. — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) June 24, 2017

While waiting for her batting, #MithaliRaj is seen reading a book .. Isn’t that sign of a great human ..lot of respect to her !!#WWC17 pic.twitter.com/sO1GC35OPo — Vaibhav Chugh (@vaibhavchugh) June 25, 2017

We agree.

#MithaliRaj reading a book before going to bat is the coolest thing you’ll see today.. #WWC17 — Doctor Whom (@IABurney) June 25, 2017

Absolutely.

The comparisons with MS Dhoni were inevitable.

Book must be about how @msdhoni remains calm all the time ! What a girl she is.. reading a book just before going to bat #MithaliRaj #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/zUSs6bCEfU — Yash Desai (@fearlessNerd) June 24, 2017

Read a book by boundary before batting

Swag to pitch to face pacers in floppy hat

Score record 7th straight ODI 50#MithaliRaj is a rockstar — Shirin Sadikot (@ShirinSadikot) June 24, 2017

#Mithaliraj reads a book before scoring a half century… may be she was reading the “text book cricketing shots”…#WWC17 — Shiva (@shiva_AM11) June 24, 2017

While social media could not get enough of this, Raj took to Twitter and explained why she was reading a book. And the reply will make you admire her even more.

Well it was a perfect weather for a relaxing read. 😜😁 http://t.co/7IcOTOViob — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 24, 2017

The Indian women cricket team are looking extremely focused and determined. The captain was ably supported by other players. Batting first, India put up a splendid show with Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Raj scoring half-centuries each. This helped India to reach a total of 281 for the loss of three wickets. While England were bowled out for 246 in the chase.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd