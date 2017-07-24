Twitterrati join Sehwag in giving a fitting reply to Piers Morgan’s sarcastic tweet after Team India’s loss

Virender Sehwag minced no words in retorting to Morgan’s tweet. (Source: File Photo) Virender Sehwag minced no words in retorting to Morgan’s tweet. (Source: File Photo)

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Team India lead by captain Mithali Raj lost to the host team England in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 by just nine runs. But what they definitely won was the love and respect of millions of Indians and people across the world with their spectacular performance throughout the tournament. Especially on the Internet, people came together to render their support and affection, because “Inshallah, the girls played well” and “made India proud”. Even amidst praise and laud for Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Raut, etc., Piers Morgan, British television personality and journalist, decided it would be okay to rekindle his love-hate Twitter friendship with Virender Sehwag, and hell broke loose!

This he followed up with a screenshot of a bet he placed on August 31, 2016 asking Sehwag to pay one million rupees to charity if England wins an ODI World Cup before India wins another Olympic gold. He tweeted along with it, saying “Ahem, @virendersehwag… pay up!”

Not to take this lying down, as he has in the past as well, when it comes to Morgan and his pointed jibes, Sehwag gave him a fitting reply in no time. He wrote “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!”

Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger.

Enjoy for a change! http://t.co/Dv1gn2jpWn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

No sooner that Morgan had tweeted, Indians joined Sehwag in reminding Morgan that they knew better than minding the loss and was in fact, nothing but proud of the team’s performance.

Here are some of the reactions that generated on the micro-blogging site in support of Team India and Sehwag.

They continue to wait for eng men to win the World Cup,glad the women won them the cup,our #WomenInBlue make us swell with pride in win/loss pic.twitter.com/NXTxjZaIQG — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) July 23, 2017

Enjoy for a change this line ?????? You win it Viru — ?? o???? ???? (@ICameToSlay_) July 23, 2017

Yahi mai bhi keh gya tha @imVkohli sir thodi der pehle. ?? pic.twitter.com/AY1KL1E97u — ROHIT BANSAL (@banlib23) July 23, 2017

@piersmorgan BTW England Men’s Cricket Team is yet to Win there 1st World Cup.. ???? — || ??ra?e || (@AkkiPritam) July 23, 2017

@piersmorgan Mr. Morgan you should be worried about England men’s team..Stop ur Sarcastic tweets..Keep some respect ?? — Vinod J (@vinnutony) July 23, 2017

Who said we lost we had won all people hearts trophy cnt evaluate it proud indian ???????????????? — Viru Thakur? (@viruthakur77) July 23, 2017

