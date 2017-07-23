ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: ‘Marvellous job’! Twitterati hail Jhulan Goswami’s performance

Jhulan Goswami has showed class is permanent. (Source: File Photo) Jhulan Goswami has showed class is permanent. (Source: File Photo)

The ICC Women’s World Cup has reached its final stages and all eyes are fixed on the Indian women’s team. The team has played some great cricket in the series, and kudos are pouring in from everywhere. While Mithali Raj has won accolades for leading the team, Harmanpreet Kaur stunned one all with her unbelievable knock of unbeaten 171 runs from just 115 balls against Australia.

The young guns might be blazing but experience always come handy, and in the finals, Jhulan Goswami has proven that and how. The 35-year-old medium-fast bowler’s great run and her performance will be remembered for all the right reasons. India is fighting it out against England at Lord’s and Goswami’s three wickets in 10 overs, conceding just 23 runs has led to the cricketer becoming quite a hero on social media as the match raged on. Her brilliant performance helped India limit England to 228 runs, and Twitterati are all praise for her.

Here are some of the reactions.

Be it Jhullan or Arnab , Goswami’s are making hitting opposition hard. Goswami Power !!#WWC17Final#IndvsEng #JhulanGoswami — Boring… (@graphicalcomic) July 23, 2017

#JhulanGoswami Brilliant bowling. …we are already celebrating. …Big moments are coming our side. ..wish u very best. ##WWC17Final — Bhabatush Mitra (@bhabatush_mitra) July 23, 2017

Jhulan Goswami … She knows better than Arnab Goswami that how to serve Nation. ?????? #WWC17Final #IndvsEng #INDvENG — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) July 23, 2017

Goswami, who hails from West Bengal, has been with the Indian women’s team for over a decade now. She has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards like Arjuna Awards and Padma Shri. And her ability to rise to the occasion and show the other players the way has been truly admirable. Goswami was once a ball girl in the 1997 World Cup, and her journey from there to now is nothing short of what inspirational stories are made of. Notwithstanding the ultimate results of the finals, Goswami and the performaces of other other women cricketers will be forever etched in the minds of all cricket enthusiasts.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd