ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final: Wishes pour in for Team India

The Indian women team, led by Mithali Raj has won several hearts owing to their inspiring performances. (Source: File Photo) The Indian women team, led by Mithali Raj has won several hearts owing to their inspiring performances. (Source: File Photo)

The ICC Women’s World Cup has reached its final stages, and the Indian women team has displayed magnificent grit and determination throughout the series. And as the stage is being set for the finals, all eyes are fixed on captain Mithali Raj and her team, as they seek to create history. The Indian women cricket team will compete against England for the top honours in the final at Lord’s cricket stadium. The team so far received tremendous support and applause for its collective and inspiring performances. Fresh after defeating defending champions Australia in the semi-finals, the team is oozing confidence. As they gear up to fight it out on the field, Twitterati has been sending them all their support. From athletes to sports enthusiasts, everybody is looking forward to the finals.

Here are some of the reactions.

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow’s finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

The team clearly has many fans now.

Wishes are pouring in from all corners.

World cup toh world cup hai,

Ab chorre laave ya chorriyan!

Shout for Team India!!!!! #WWC17Final #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1vLF2e5wZG — Mis Leading (@followTheGupta) July 23, 2017

Literally all of us right now.

The comparison with Dangal is only obvious.

This, however, is not the first time the Indian women team has reached the finals. Way back in 2005, India had come this close but had missed out on winning their maiden Women’s World Cup title after losing to Australia in the finals at the Centurion. Now, 12 years later, India defeated Australia in the semi-finals and they are favourtites to lift the trophy. But notwithstanding the result of the finals, the Indian team has set a glorious example, one that will be remembered for a long time.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd