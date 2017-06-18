IND vs Pak: Twitter explodes with jokes and memes as the arch-rivals prepare to fight it out

Are you ready for the match? (Source: Twitter) Are you ready for the match? (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Champions Trophy has finally reached its ultimate stage and it is the finals everybody was waiting for – India will play against Pakistan at London’s Oval ground. The excitement is palpable as fans from both the nations are praying hard for a thriller finale and ultimately their team to win. Both the teams had a rather mixed journey to the finals, with India defeating Pakistan earlier in the series, but finals is a different game altogether. Amidst all this nerve-racking tension, social media is buzzing with opinions as jokes and memes about this ‘Super Sunday’ continue to make rounds.

Here are some of the reactions.

We are, aren’t we?

1,326,801,576 are cancelling all their plans for Sunday evening #IndVsPak Mauka Mauka 😋😋 #INDvBAN — Vibisha_ (@vibisha_) June 15, 2017

Most of us will have his reaction today.

Me if someone tries to disturb me on this Sunday 😂😂😂 #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/MPQIRLgPul — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) June 15, 2017

Well, this joke is not going to die down any time soon.

So many of us have the same story.

Changed my plans for Sunday one week before I had planned trip to Manali now I ve planned to stick to TV.#SuperSunday #CT17 — Lalit Kumar Sharma (@lalithitechbwn) June 16, 2017

This Sunday is dedicated to the finals. Period.

You don’t have to cancel plans for Sunday if you haven’t made any. #INDvPAK #ICCChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/s0m0KWqPjq — Sumedha Agrawal (@inshortSA) June 15, 2017

And we in front of the television.

Well this escalated quickly.

If it rains in Champions Trophy finals, the winner will be declared by having a singing competition between Taher Shah & Dhinchak Pooja. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 17, 2017

It is a big match and this can be true.

Well only till Sunday. We have faith in Sooryavansham.

Unfortunately Sooryavansham will have lesser viewership this Sunday #INDvPAK #supersunday — AMIT BIVALKAR (@BIVALKAR) June 15, 2017

It is only moment before the match is about to begin as fans of the teams wait with bated breath. Statistics say that Pakistan have never defeated India in the ICC Champions Trophy, but as they say, you never know in sports. As the countdown is about to end, India has won the toss and has decided to field first. And if the loud roar on the field is anything to go by, we already know who is the favourite today. For now we can only wait and watch.

