IND vs Pak: Twitter explodes with jokes and memes as the arch-rivals prepare to fight it out

The India Pakistan match is just about to begin and the fans of the both the countries are waiting with bated breath, hoping for a thriller finale and ultimately their team to win. And if the loud roar on the field is anything to go by, it is evident who the favourites team today is.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 18, 2017 2:56 pm
ICC champions trophy, india vs pakistan, sunday finals, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news Are you ready for the match? (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Champions Trophy has finally reached its ultimate stage and it is the finals everybody was waiting for – India will play against Pakistan at London’s Oval ground. The excitement is palpable as fans from both the nations are praying hard for a thriller finale and ultimately their team to win. Both the teams had a rather mixed journey to the finals, with India defeating Pakistan earlier in the series, but finals is a different game altogether. Amidst all this nerve-racking tension, social media is buzzing with opinions as jokes and memes about this ‘Super Sunday’ continue to make rounds.
Here are some of the reactions.

We are, aren’t we?

Most of us will have his reaction today.

Well, this joke is not going to die down any time soon.

So many of us have the same story.

This Sunday is dedicated to the finals. Period.

And we in front of the television.

Well this escalated quickly.

It is a big match and this can be true.

Well only till Sunday. We have faith in Sooryavansham.

It is only moment before the match is about to begin as fans of the teams wait with bated breath. Statistics say that Pakistan have never defeated India in the ICC Champions Trophy, but as they say, you never know in sports. As the countdown is about to end, India has won the toss and has decided to field first. And if the loud roar on the field is anything to go by, we already know who is the favourite today. For now we can only wait and watch.

