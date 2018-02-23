IAF chopper crash: This army officer’s photo with her newborn at her husband’s funeral has left everyone teary-eyed

In a tragic accident, two army officers died when their Microlight aircraft crashed near the river island of Majuli in Assam. (Source: Indian Defence/ Facebook) In a tragic accident, two army officers died when their Microlight aircraft crashed near the river island of Majuli in Assam. (Source: Indian Defence/ Facebook)

Losing your loved one is never easy and the agony is impossible to describe. But how our military officers and their family deal with their loss often leaves everyone bewildered. And something similar happened at the funeral of Wing Commander D Vats, who lost his life recently in Assam. In a tragic accident, two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Majuli island on February 15. Attending the funeral was his wife and their newly-born baby.

In a picture that is now going viral across social media platform, it shows Major Kumud Dogra, an officer herself, walking up in full army uniform to pay her last tributes to her departed husband. In her hand was her child, only five-day-old.

Netizens have been sharing the moving picture saluting the young female officer for her courage and strength and sending their love for their daughter, who never got a chance to see her father.

This is heartbreaking yet reinstate the emotion of courage in me, both at the same time. This is Maj Kumud Dogra her five day old baby is in her arms and she is feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats. Not only she but courage epitomize her too. #Salute pic.twitter.com/aZxZF1IZsl — Parul Mathur (@Parul_RajeevM) February 22, 2018

#Major #Kumud Dogra…

In her arms is her five day old baby and her feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats…

A rare epitome of courage… Salute you #Major #Dogra

JAI HIND🙏 pic.twitter.com/NXYwuDTX1q — Shweta (@ShwetaS13301723) February 22, 2018

So how’s the life of an army wife you ask?

Major Kumud Dogra on her way to pay last tributes to her husband Wing Commander D. Vats who lost his life in a micro flight crash in Majuli, carrying her 5 days old daughter.

That’s the life of an #Army wife. SALUTE the courage!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0Z9mi559yM — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) February 22, 2018

This pic is worth a million heartbreaks and a billion salutes to this dedicated family! As an ordinary Indian all I can say is Thankyou! Jai Hind! — Farooq Ahmed (@FarooqAhm) February 22, 2018

Major Kumud Dogra…in her arms is her five day old baby and her feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats… a rare epitome of courage… salute you Major Dogra 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/0dT95Ga6T7 — Niddaramayya (@mesantosh_kumar) February 23, 2018

I salute you Wing Commander D .Vats.I bow my head with utmost reverence n http://t.co/ZfVbNC3Xee brave soldier.We are proud of our brave Armed Forces.Proud of you Major Kumud Dogra.May God bless you n your cute little daughter.Salute you Ma’m — Vineeta (@vineeta0202) February 20, 2018

An officer, a wife & a mother of 6 days old!

Major Kumud Dogra bids adieu to her husband wing commander, Late. D.Vats who died in a flight crash in Majuli, #Assam. I’m short of words. Little princess may you emerge strong & make your dad proud, as he made the whole #nation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1cfuvZYrq4 — Apolina De (@apolina_de) February 22, 2018

🕯R.I.P. brave-heart Wing Commander D Vats 🕯, heartfelt Tribute n Salute for making supreme sacrifice while serving nation; Major Kumud Dogra nation stands with u in yr hour of grief, May God give u fortitude to withstand yr personal loss @adgpi @MajorPoonia @majorgauravarya http://t.co/RE3z6BA4y5 — SuryaVanshi (@Rudra_Aksh09) February 21, 2018

Major #KumudDogra on her way to offer last tribute to her husband Late #WgCdr D. Vats, who lost his life in a Microlight crash in Majuli, Assam.

On that fateful day their baby was only 4 days old.

We SALUTE the courage, determination and dedication of this young lady officer. pic.twitter.com/hZxOLuP2yd — Shivang Tiwari (@tiwari7_tiwari) February 21, 2018

Major Kumud Dogra…in her arms is her five day old baby and her feet marching towards the dead body of her husband Wng Cmdr D Vats… a rare epitome of courage… salute you Major Dogra 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/YM08yTQ6Y6 — Surendra Jeet Singh (@bhaukal) February 23, 2018

The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori when the Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli. The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon. The pilots attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sandbar in the northern part of the district and went up in flames.

The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered, officials said. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, officials added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd