  • IAF chopper crash: This army officer’s photo with her newborn at her husband’s funeral has left everyone teary-eyed

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2018 4:49 pm
iaf chopper crash, iaf chopper crash assam, majuli iaf chopper crah, army wife, army wife attending funeral, major kumud dogra, Wing Commander D Vats, viral photo, trending news, indian express In a tragic accident, two army officers died when their Microlight aircraft crashed near the river island of Majuli in Assam. (Source: Indian Defence/ Facebook)
Losing your loved one is never easy and the agony is impossible to describe. But how our military officers and their family deal with their loss often leaves everyone bewildered. And something similar happened at the funeral of Wing Commander D Vats, who lost his life recently in Assam. In a tragic accident, two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Majuli island on February 15. Attending the funeral was his wife and their newly-born baby.

In a picture that is now going viral across social media platform, it shows Major Kumud Dogra, an officer herself, walking up in full army uniform to pay her last tributes to her departed husband. In her hand was her child, only five-day-old.

Netizens have been sharing the moving picture saluting the young female officer for her courage and strength and sending their love for their daughter, who never got a chance to see her father.

The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori when the Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli. The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon. The pilots attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sandbar in the northern part of the district and went up in flames.

The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered, officials said. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, officials added.

