‘I thought Bappa was Maharashtrian’: Renuka Shahane shares sweet Ganesh Chaturthi memories

From performing traditional rituals to dancing to drum beats, Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is filled with zest and zeal. Celebrating the Ganpati Mahotsav, which usually begins on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, people bring idols of Lord Ganesha and worship him for ten days. Not just that, chanting Vedic hymns and offering laddoos to him is a custom every year. The festival is full of fun and fervour, more so, in Maharashtra, where it calls for an entrancing aura all across the state.

Reminiscing some of her “old, sweet memories”, prominent Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane poured her heart out and wrote about her Ganesh Chaturthi experiences from the yesteryears. She also recalled how she, in her innocence, mistook Lord Ganesha to be a Maharashtrian and was shocked to find out that “he was Hindi too”.

“Ganeshotsav during my growing up years was a very different experience than today. In my lane in Shivaji Park many families used to bring Bappa home, usually for one & a half days or for a maximum of 5 days. Bappa’s moortis would be so sweet & simple, and quite small in size. The man of the house would carry the idol home with a motley crew of family members shouting “Ganpati Bappa Moraya” proudly while one family member would play टाळ or झांजा. However soft the accompaniment the expression of happiness & the feeling for Bappa was loud & clear. No DJs needed!

The entire lane would smell of jaggery & coconut needed to make modak filling. Other sweetmeats were made but definitely took a backseat in front of ukdiche modak. Intermittent sounds of the Aarti being sung in various houses & the smell of agarbattis made Ganeshotsav so special.

One very vivid memory I have was of going to sing for Ganeshotsav with my best friend Geetika Varde Qureshi at Mumbai Doordarshan Worli. Her maoshi Suhasini Moolgaonkar was one of the finest producers of programmes for Doordarshan at that time. She had an amazing personality with vast knowledge of music, an excellent aesthetic and the ability to get the job done very effectively. I remember meeting her for the rehearsals of the Ganpati songs before the actual recording/shooting. Both Geetika & I were super excited and nervous because we had zero experience of singing in front of a camera let alone with other mature singers….we were the kachcha limboos of the group, all of 14. The show was beautifully conceptualized by Suhasini maoshi who looked gorgeous in a silk saree with a gajra around her jooda. There was such a lot of simplicity, yet so much sincerity & devotion in the studio.

I remember I was wearing a silk churidhar kurta that my mom.had stitched out of her beautiful old Benaras Saree. It was peacock blue with jari bootties. Unfortunately television was black & white in those days. What an experience it was. For the first time I realised that Ganpati was also worshipped in Hindi. Till then I innocently thought that Bappa was a Maharashtrian 😀 So I learnt my first Hindi Aarti “शेंदुर लाल चढ़ायो अच्छा गजमुखको दोंदिल राज बिराजे सुत गौरीहरको”।

Old, sweet memories of innocent times & my discovery that Bappa was Hindi too. 😊 😊

🙏 🌺 🙏 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏 🌺 🙏”

