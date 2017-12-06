‘I have 8 friends…’ becomes a hilarious meme, with twists and drama from Bigg Boss to Ranveer Singh

Got a reason to have eight friends? Twitterati sure does! Check out these hilarious jokes. (Source: Pixabay/File Photo) Got a reason to have eight friends? Twitterati sure does! Check out these hilarious jokes. (Source: Pixabay/File Photo)

Friends are an integral part of our lives. From sharing secrets to bonding over a lifetime, the friends we choose influence us the most. And perhaps, that’s why, people tend to crib over the fact that they don’t have any friends or have just a few close ones. Shedding light on such a crisis in his life, a social media user wrote that he has just eight friends. Little did he know his simple tweet would be twisted into a trending joke on the networking website.

The Twitter user, whose handle goes by the name @tylerthecreator, wrote: “i have 8 friends!” and left Netizens confused. Quite surprisingly, his tweet then went viral with more than 64,000 retweets and 172,000 likes, at the time of writing. People had extremely funny and witty replies to it, and unleashed a set of hilarious excuses to having just eight friends in life or rather cutting off the ninth friend they had. Read the tweet here.

i have 8 friends — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 24, 2017

From linking it to the reality show Bigg Boss to pizza topping on pineapple and the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, his tweet became a part of all sorts of weird jokes and puns on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the puns here:

Me: Can you get me free entry to the Ed Sheeran concert? Organiser friend: For how many people? Me: http://t.co/uVWyoebG7f — Rachna Srivastava (@SPIN_occhio) December 6, 2017

Me: I have 8 friends.

*falls madly in love with a boy, starts writing love poetry*

I have 0 friends. — ΑΛΔ (@undertwotrees) December 1, 2017

Me: I have 9 friends

Friend: Pata hai kal Bigg Boss me kya hua?

Me: http://t.co/A7t0IaSsP1 — Neha Tanwar (@Mocking_bird93) December 6, 2017

me: i have 9 friends

friend: i’ve never seen Friends

me: http://t.co/wRpqSTFRlI — Jordyn Carpenter (@JCarpenterN8) December 3, 2017

me: i have 9 friends

friend: the office isn’t even that funny

me: http://t.co/TelwmMYo5a — Celeste Short (@celesteshort8) December 5, 2017

Me: I have 9 friends Friend: #TheWalkingDead isn’t even that good Me: I have 8 friends. — Carl Grimes (@TheCarlGrimes_) November 29, 2017

Me: I have 7 friends *Asks a girl out* Me: http://t.co/lR8ycLj6Di — Samir Bhatia (@SamirBhatia8) November 28, 2017

Me: I have 8 friends One of my friends: Messes up as humans often do Me, a true and forgiving friend: http://t.co/ceq0rJ5d2N — Ryan Around the Christmas Tree 🎄 (@Ryan_Leonard28) November 30, 2017

me: i have 0 friends chick-fil-a employee: here’s your 8 count chicken nugget meal!! me: http://t.co/TBWr94hthj — mcg(over)n,ka(it)lin (@kaitlinrose24) November 30, 2017

My friend: I have 8 1/2 friends Me: Leaves the room My friend: http://t.co/h6aB8zvY8L — Josh Babb (@Josh_the_Babb) December 4, 2017

me: I have 0 friends *being licked by 8 puppies* me: http://t.co/rHfsVTp1r1 — David DeWeil (@daviddeweil) November 30, 2017

me: i have 8 friends all eight of my friends: we no longer want to be your Friends me: http://t.co/HC5i4rGKh9 — ciara-olivia (@carrefourpesto) December 3, 2017

Me: I have 7 friends Stranger: Hi welcome to Chili’s http://t.co/6RlAhyljsh — Nathan Barrett (@ImN8M8) December 2, 2017

So, do you have exactly ‘eight friends’ too or have already thought up a meme on similar lines? Share your ideas in the comments below.

