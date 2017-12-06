Top Stories

‘I have 8 friends…’ becomes a hilarious meme, with twists and drama from Bigg Boss to Ranveer Singh

A Twitter user wrote: "i have 8 friends!", leaving Netizens quite confused. Though, they dealt with it quite well, by converting the generic comment into a was twisted into a set of hilarious jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2017 7:04 pm
eight friends jokes, i have 8 friends, 8 friends tweets, 8 friends bigg boss tweet, 8 friends ed sheeran tweet, 8 friends twilight tweet, how many friends do you have, indian express, indian express news Got a reason to have eight friends? Twitterati sure does! Check out these hilarious jokes. (Source: Pixabay/File Photo)
Related News

Friends are an integral part of our lives. From sharing secrets to bonding over a lifetime, the friends we choose influence us the most. And perhaps, that’s why, people tend to crib over the fact that they don’t have any friends or have just a few close ones. Shedding light on such a crisis in his life, a social media user wrote that he has just eight friends. Little did he know his simple tweet would be twisted into a trending joke on the networking website.

The Twitter user, whose handle goes by the name @tylerthecreator, wrote: “i have 8 friends!” and left Netizens confused. Quite surprisingly, his tweet then went viral with more than 64,000 retweets and 172,000 likes, at the time of writing. People had extremely funny and witty replies to it, and unleashed a set of hilarious excuses to having just eight friends in life or rather cutting off the ninth friend they had. Read the tweet here.

From linking it to the reality show Bigg Boss to pizza topping on pineapple and the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, his tweet became a part of all sorts of weird jokes and puns on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the puns here:

So, do you have exactly ‘eight friends’ too or have already thought up a meme on similar lines? Share your ideas in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 06: Latest News